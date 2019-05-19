LOGAN - At Tuesday's regular monthly session of the Logan City Council, a few members of the Logan Odd Fellows Lodge presented a donation of $1,000 to go toward this year's West Virginia Freedom Festival.
Odd Fellows members Chris Hatfield, Wendell Hill and Blake Halstead presented the donation. Logan Mayor Serafino Nolletti said this is approximately the third year the Odd Fellows have loaned a helping hand with the annual festival.
"I'm tickled to death they were able to help us again," Nolletti said. "It's a great organization. They help a lot of people, and they don't tell a whole lot of people what they do, but they stepped up to the plate and helped a lot of kids and helped a lot of needy families that are in need, and we all know there's a lot of people that need help in our area.
"They helped the Freedom Festival because they know it brings a lot of kids who can't go to a lot of different places," he added. "They know it's a free event, and we're just tickled to death they've become a great partner with us."
Nolletti, a member of the Odd Fellows himself, says the lodge will allow the city to use their old property on Cole Street for the festival. Their former building on that property burned, and they are now located on Stratton Street in the old Salvation Army church.
When asked about this year's Freedom Festival, Nolletti said he is optimistic despite challenges like not being able to use the old parking garage lot for vendors and attractions due to the new Thornhill sales lot being built there.
"We feel that we'll still have a great festival," Nolletti said. "The carnival is going to be huge this year. It's supposed to be bringing more rides this year than they had last year. We'll have a lot of our booth vendors that have been here in the past, and we have some big-name entertainment again and, of course, a lot of our local bands, too. Keep your fingers crossed for great weather, and we think it will be huge again this year."
The West Virginia Freedom Festival will be held in downtown Logan from Wednesday-Saturday, June 26-29. Musical entertainment will include Bon Jovi tribute band Wanted DOA on Thursday, country music band Restless Heart on Friday and country music artist David Nail on Saturday.