LYBURN — Executives from three major manufacturers of off-road vehicles — Honda, Polaris and Kawasaki — were in Logan County Monday to tour the Hatfield-McCoy Trail System with U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.).
The tour was intended to showcase the trail system with the idea of bringing in some manufacturing jobs related to the vehicles. The executives, along with Manchin and some of his staff, arrived at the Appalachian Outpost at Lyburn around 11:15 a.m. Monday for a working lunch meeting at the Broken Axle restaurant and then a walking tour of off-road related businesses.
“The senator had invited Honda, Polaris and Kawasaki here today to let them see and come and visit the trails, ride the trails and also see the vision of why all these people are buying these machines and coming here to buy them … why maybe they couldn’t actually locate some kind of manufacturing facility here, even if it’s just making a part for one of their vehicles,” said Rocky Adkins, director of the Logan County Economic Development Authority.
“We’re showing them, because their equipment is here every day of the year,” Manchin said. “For them to see what the people come for and what they enjoy, hopefully it will bring manufacturing here. We’re looking at manufacturing — more jobs for West Virginia.”
At noon, everyone took off on a trail ride that lasted about two hours. Manchin led the ride, stopping at various points along the way to switch vehicles so he could drive machines from all three manufacturers. At the end, tokens of appreciation made in West Virginia were presented to the guests, and Manchin gave a toast with none other than some West Virginia moonshine.
“Oh my God, that was the best of the best, that really was,” Manchin said following the trail ride. “Everybody got to see a little bit of heaven right there, they did … best trails in the country, truly, in the country.”
Ellen McCarthy, vice president of government affairs for Polaris, said the area is taking the correct steps to promote manufacturing jobs.
“From what I learned today, it sounds like they’ve got a tremendous workforce here and an education network that trains technicians and engineers, so I really think you’re doing the right thing to promote manufacturing and investment here,” McCarthy said. “It’s (the trail system) incredibly in great shape and challenging and beautiful.”
Since its inception in 2000, the Hatfield-McCoy Trail System has seen increasing growth that leaders hope will continue to bring economic gains to southern West Virginia. According to Jeff Lusk, executive director of the Hatfield-McCoy Regional Recreation Authority, more than 80% of riders come from outside of the state, and visitors have come from at least 13 foreign countries.
Lusk said three additional systems are planned to further expand the trail system.