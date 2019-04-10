By LACIE PIERSON
HD Media
CHARLESTON - Federal and state investigators and court officials want parents to be sure they're alert to potential risks for their children, young and old, online.
U.S. Attorney Mike Stuart hosted a news conference Thursday morning with officials from the FBI and West Virginia State Police to discuss their efforts to fight child exploitation, as well as what parents and guardians can do at home to prevent or deal with child exploitation.
Stuart's office and the law enforcement agencies have formed the West Virginia Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force, the efforts of which have led to 19 arrests, 27 executed search warrants, nine convictions plus 10 indictments, three of which are pending, all in U.S. District Court in the Southern District of West Virginia, Stuart said.
"Although due to the nature of these cases, we don't often 'advertise' our work, you can rest assured we have been aggressively engaged 24 hours a day, seven days a week to do all we can to protect our children from predators and monsters that prey on our children's innocence, vulnerabilities and trust," Stuart said. "Child exploitation is an epidemic in America today, and West Virginia is not immune from the predators that prey on our children."
Exploitation of children through child pornography and child trafficking was an "epidemic," Stuart said.
With access to mobile devices and online gaming platforms, Stuart said there are multiple access points from which adults with bad intentions can come in contact with children.
"Moms and dads are best positioned to protect their children," Stuart said. "We're gonna do all we can, and we use every tool in our availability to try to fight these predators. But it's an uphill battle, especially with the internet and the availability for the internet through mobile devices to kids."
FBI Assistant Special Agent in Charge Nick Boshears, of Pittsburgh, is part of the task force.
Boshears said Thursday the FBI had increased and refocused its resources in response to the changing platforms of communication by adding law enforcement officers from state and local agencies, including the West Virginia State Police, Parkersburg Police Department, Kanawha County Sheriff's Department and Raleigh County Sheriff's Department.
FBI Assistant Section Chief Brian Herrick, Violent Crimes Against Children, also spoke during the news conference.
West Virginia's Internet Crimes Against Children task forces received more than 1,000 complaints in 2018, which Herrick said was more than double the number of complaints received in 2017. He said the complaints come from members of the public, as well as communication service providers.
He said the complaints deal with "sextortion," which he described as a situation when an adult approaches a child online and coerces them to produce pornographic images and extorts them further to produce more pornographic content.
"We're seeing individuals that communicate with tens, twenties, hundreds of children out there to try to coerce them into producing material," Herrick said. "In this day and age when every child has access to tablets, laptop computers and in particular smartphone devices that have excellent video streaming capabilities, that problem is growing dramatically."
He said children are being targeted through a variety of mediums, including social media and gaming platforms, where predators can offer game credits to engage with children as young as 6 and well into their teens.
Like many issues children face growing up, parents can help protect their children by having open communication about what to do if a predator contacts them online.
"The message for us today is to make sure parents have open dialogue," Herrick said. "Gone are the days where we're just telling parents to just keep the family computer in the living room. That's not appropriate advice in 2019."
The message "see something, say something" is applicable in this situation, Herrick said.
"If (children) see inappropriate behavior taking place online, make sure they step up and say something," Herrick said. "Make sure those children have a safe place to go, and make sure those children know they have hope if they're being exploited online or someone's extorting them. They have a place they can go. They have a trusted adult they can talk to."
Adults can report suspected crimes against children by visiting the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children's website, www.cybertip.org, and filing a report. They also can call in tips to the FBI by calling 800-CALL-FBI.
Anyone with concerns about suspected crimes against children also can call their local West Virginia State Police detachment to get in touch with its Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, said Sgt. James Kozik, who is in charge of that task force.
Reach Lacie Pierson at lacie.pierson@wvgazettemail.com, 304-348-1723 or follow @laciepierson on Twitter.