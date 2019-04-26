The Mingo County Grand Jury last week handed down 20 indictments accusing people of pushing methamphetamine, a sign of how the meth problem has exploded to the point of being an epidemic, according to Mingo County Prosecutor Duke Jewell and other law enforcement officials.
"The drug indictments reflect the scary reality that meth is everywhere. It's being sold and, worse, it's being used and abused here," Jewell said.
"I applaud the Mingo County Sheriff's Department and the Drug Task Force for their extensive efforts to combat the drug epidemic. I would urge anyone struggling with addiction and substance abuse to seek long-term treatment," Jewell added. "Likewise, help your afflicted loved ones to get into treatment. Above all else, talk to your kids every chance you get!"
Illicit drug use has been a long-term problem for the region, with methamphetamine being the latest iteration.
"Since I've been here, for over 18 years, drugs have been the number one problem," Chief Field Deputy Joe Smith said. "It has gone from Oxycontin and doctor shopping, to heroin and now meth."
"The trend was from the oxys to the heroin," said an officer with the U.S. 119 Drug Task Force, who could not be identified. "Now the methamphetamine has taken over. Rarely do you see a meth lab. It is being imported from Mexico."
"It is a lot purer," the Task Force officer stressed. "The last we tested was 99 percent pure methamphetamine. It is dangerous. There is a small portion that is manufactured locally, but 95 percent of it is coming across the border from Mexico."
"It is time consuming responding to calls," Smith said. "We are not just dealing with the people who are selling it, but we get calls of those who are using it and are extremely paranoid."
Just recently the sheriff's department had a case where a woman, high on meth, was walking nude alongside Corridor G. "We have had people who think they are seeing people in trees, or under their beds or in cabinets," Smith said.
"They are more violent," the Task Force officer said of meth users. "There is a lot more property theft now because they are committing crimes to fuel their drug habit."
There have been several burglaries and car thefts.
"Drugs have always been a trend from the '60s and the Vietnam era with opium and heroin," the officer said. "We have gone from heroin to meth and now we are starting to see fentanyl."
They are mixing meth and fentanyl together and that can be a deadly combination. Across the region there have been many overdoses reported. The deputies say meth is really "messing with people's minds and that they stay up for days and are really paranoid."
"I suspect we will see a lot more overdoses," Smith said.
"We have to focus on drug education and awareness in the hopes that our children stay away from drugs," Jewell stressed.