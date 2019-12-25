LOGAN — Local officials spent a significant amount of time urging voters to approve the upcoming fire and ambulance levy at the most recent Logan County Commission meeting on Dec. 18.
On Saturday, March 7, 2020, Logan County voters will head to the polls to decide whether to approve the latest levy that will be used to fund the Logan Emergency Ambulance Service Authority (LEASA) and the county’s fire departments, as well as some police protection. If passed, the new levy will take effect July 1, 2020, and will last five years.
Valued at $3,190,000, the levy money is based off property valuations in the county — $16.99 per $100 assessed on Class II property and $33.98 per $100 assessed on both Class III and Class IV property. During a special meeting on Dec. 6, the Logan County Commission approved the levy call.
Voters have historically passed the levy by an overwhelming margin every election since it was introduced decades ago.
“This levy, it’s about the people of Logan County,” said commissioner Danny Ellis. “It gives them that opportunity to, basically, cast a vote for themselves. This is about them. It’s about their safety and the safety that this levy will be able to provide to every citizen. This is not about a few, it’s about every citizen of Logan County, and this thing’s been in effect for 30-plus years.”
During the commission’s regular session on Dec. 18, several fire department and ambulance service officials addressed the meeting, urging voters to, once again, approve the levy.
Roger Bryant, executive director of LEASA, spoke extensively about how much emergency services have improved within the county since the levy first came into existence. He said the levy has helped turn emergency services into what it is today since the loss of revenue-sharing funds in 1986, which was used to fund services prior to the levy.
“I shudder to think what would happen when you look back, since ’86, with all of the problems that Logan County has had with floods, fires, opioid addiction … all of the challenges that we’ve faced over the past 40 years, I shudder to think what would have happened if we had not had the excellent first responder system in place that we’ve had over the past 40 years, and I know that Logan County is a safer place because of that,” Bryant said. “I, for one, would not want to live in a county that had less than what we have here in Logan County. We can pretty much respond to any emergency, whatever it is.”
City of Logan Fire Chief Scott Beckett recalled his early days as a firefighter to drive the point home.
“I can remember back when I first started, we’d go to G.C. Murphy’s and buy bicycle patches to put on our boots before the funding was in place now,” Beckett said. “It’s just lightyears ahead.”
Beckett then noted that the levy, despite being a tax, actually helps the citizens’ wallets by lowering ISO ratings, which affect insurance rates — the lower the number, the lower the rates. When he first started at Logan FD, he said, their ISO rating was a nine, but through years of improving equipment and service via the levy, it is now down to a three.
According to the officials at the meeting, none of the county’s 12 fire departments has an ISO rating above five.
County administrator Rocky Adkins detailed insurance rates on a sample valued home in a community with an ISO rating of 10 versus the same home in a class four ISO community. The premium cost in the class 10 ISO community, he said, came out to $3,889, compared to $1,434 in the class four ISO community — a savings of $2,455 on that sample model.
According to Adkins, compared to the previous levy, the new one will have an average increase of $7 per year, or two pennies a day. The slight increase is because property valuations are down, and this levy also includes services such as Air Evac.
“We can see that you actually put money in your pocket by voting for the levy,” Adkins said, “because the average cost to a Class II land owner on that $7 change is you’re going from $25 to $32 a year … that’s what the average homeowner is paying. If you’re saving $2,455, then your cost is only in the $30 to $32 range, that’s a pretty good exchange on your currency to pay out $32 and save up to $2,455 on this particular house model, and again, that would be different based upon the value of your house, but the difference from 10 to four in your insurance savings will still be somewhat the same percentage.”