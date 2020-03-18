CHARLESTON — A Columbus, Ohio, man has pled guilty to a drug crime, announced United States Attorney Mike Stuart. Darrell Gossett, 34, pled guilty to possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine.
“Sounds like a comedy, but it was real life — drug dealer with 250 grams of meth backs into a police car,” said United States Attorney Mike Stuart. “It’s not a comedy, but maybe a comedy of errors. Law enforcement was able to seize the meth before Gossett could peddle it throughout southern West Virginia.”
Gossett admitted that on Nov. 6, 2019, he possessed more than 250 grams of methamphetamine hidden inside his vehicle. Investigators were approaching 2403 Whitman Creek Road in Whitman in Logan County to investigate possible drug activity when Gossett quickly backed out of the location, striking a police cruiser. A subsequent search of his vehicle led to the seizure of the methamphetamine. As part of his guilty plea, Gossett admitted that he planned on selling the methamphetamine.
Gossett faces up to 40 years in prison when sentenced June 17.
The Logan County Sheriff’s Department conducted the investigation. United States District Judge Irene C. Berger presided over the hearing. Assistant United States Attorney Nowles Heinrich is handling the prosecution.