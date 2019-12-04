LOGAN — An Ohio woman was recently arrested in Logan after she allegedly struck a pedestrian while driving intoxicated.
According to a criminal complaint filed in Logan County Magistrate Court, at approximately 11:24 p.m. Nov 25, West Virginia State Police troopers were advised by Logan County 911 to be on the lookout for a possibly intoxicated driver in a black Nissan sedan with Ohio registration.
Trooper T.D. Fields observed the car drifting back and forth down the Logan boulevard along W.Va. 10 at a reported extreme high rate of speed. Fields pulled the car over at the intersection of W.Va. Route 73/44.
Fields made contact with the driver, Kellie Michelle Curry, 38, of Mentor, Ohio, whom Fields said had bloodshot watery eyes, a dry mouth and “appeared to be extremely impaired.” Curry was ordered to exit the vehicle, and Fields reportedly “detected the odor of what appeared to be a fruity alcoholic beverage emitting from within Ms. Curry’s mouth as she was speaking.”
Fields then directed Curry to take three standardized field sobriety tests. During one of them — the walk and turn test — Curry reportedly became “extremely uncooperative,” refused to follow any directions and kept speaking over him.
Curry also reportedly started early multiple times and did not follow or listen to directions. Fields said Curry was extremely fidgety, excited and loud as she was communicating with him, and was unwilling to cooperate and refused to perform any other field test after the horizontal gaze nystagmus.
Fields offered Curry a roadside preliminary breath test, which she reportedly refused. Fields then advised and explained the process of a blood draw, which Curry also reportedly refused.
Curry’s vehicle was reportedly observed to have multiple fresh paint and scuff marks throughout the body and wheels. A yellow bottle for Steele Reserve — an alcoholic beverage — was found, and a search of the vehicle’s interior yielded a clear container in a black bag hanging off the right side of the steering wheel. The container had writing displayed on it as BuzzBall Cocktail’s Choc Tease, which is believed to be an alcoholic beverage.
Logan County 911 advised Fields that the vehicle driven by Curry had struck a pedestrian at the Speedway gas station at Huff Creek near Man. The pedestrian reportedly had to be transported to Logan Regional Medical Center by an EMS crew.
Curry was arrested and charged with DUI with bodily injury, DUI fleeing, DUI first offense, driving revoked DUI and obstructing. She was taken to the WVSP Logan detachment for processing, where she was reportedly extremely uncooperative and refused a secondary chemical breath test known as the Intoximeter.
Curry was taken to the Logan County Courthouse by Fields to obtain a search warrant for a blood draw. She was later taken to Logan Regional Medical Center for the blood draw; the complaint does not specify the results of the draw.
Curry was arraigned by Magistrate Dwight Williamson on a $50,000 10% cash/surety bond. She is currently behind bars at Southwestern Regional Jail as of press time.