LOGAN — It all started with selling Okayest Mom T-shirts as a fundraiser for the City of Logan Freedom Festival in April 2019. No one knew it would lead to a major community service organization.
“I knew that I wanted to do something to bring unity, empowerment, things like that for women to come together and not just do something to lift each other up but to also give back to our community,” said Amber Miller, Logan City Clerk and founder of Okayest Moms.
Proceeds from the T-shirt sales benefit the community, such as Marissa Bevins and Dana Evans painting the fire hydrants in Logan, each with a special message, such as autism awareness and breast cancer awareness. In the spring, Miller hopes to make it possible for people with autism or breast cancer to paint their name on one of the hydrants.
“Just create awareness and at the same time make things beautiful,” Miller said. That is the club’s objective.
“And then fast forward to the Hocus Pocus Festival,” said Miller, “and we get paid for all of the pumpkins that the city donated for the Pumpkin House, which is also a free attraction. Okayest Moms utilized the Women’s Club Pumpkin House, where they sold at least 1,000 pumpkins.
“I want to be really clear that it’s not just me,” Miller said. “All of these women in this organization work and sell T-shirts and help raise money and not only that but they all contribute in some way to do something for the community. All of them came to carve pumpkins. It’s just things like that.”
Okayest Moms also helps women in need, one month at a time.
“We call it One Woman a Month,” Miller said. “We did have a lady battling cancer. We helped with her. We had a woman suffering from a house fire. We helped her. ... But you’ll also see this group of women — if we do see a need, in the community or somebody’s struggling or has something happen. We had a lady from Madison that lost her son. And we all came together and helped for funeral expenses for her son.”
Okayest Moms is not a nonprofit yet, but it functions as one.
“We’re not even an established club, per se,” Miller said. “It all started with a T-shirt fundraiser. That’s all. And it just sort of turned into, like, a movement more than it is a club. If we know there’s work to be done, we do it.”
Currently, there are 330 women locally who are part of the group.
“Really and truly, I started on social media and started asking people if they wanted to buy a T-shirt,” Miller said. “I work with a company. I also work with a company on the side that’s worldwide. And I went to those groups and said, ‘Would you all help me out and buy a T-shirt?’ and all of those people jumped onboard, and so we’re in 27 different states now.”
Okayest Moms is not just a club. It is a community service organization, dedicated to helping the community and women in need. For instance, it paid for the renovation of the space left over from the former Sayer Building that collapsed downtown.
“We did a Christmas release,” Miller said. “We did Okay Moms and Okay Grandparents. That’s how we paid for our Christmas tree. That’s what paid for the Welcome to Logan sign (on a wall of the former Sayer building). That’s what paid for the grass you see there in front of the Logan sign, and as well as the labor to get it all done. That little area was sort of developed by Okayest Moms. It was all through fundraising of these T-shirts and our Team Santa event. Every one of those women brought their own toys to contribute. Just things like that. That’s the extra step that they take. If they see something going on in our community, they all are first to say, ‘What can we do?’ And that’s great.”
In order to become an Okayest Mom, all one needs to do is purchase an Okayest Mom T-shirt. There is no membership fee.
“You just buy a T-shirt,” Miller said. “We schedule photo shoots for every T-shirt release that we have, and we invite all the women to come. The reason why we do that is because it’s marketing for that particular T-shirt. Like I tell all the moms, ‘How often do you have your pictures made? You always have your kids’ pictures made, but how often do you moms have their pictures made?’ ”
Shirts are $18 and can be purchased at Logan City Hall or at Stereo Video, which has a limited supply. Okayest Moms also has a Facebook page.
“As soon as you purchase a T-shirt, we ask everybody to join that page, and inside that group is where people can go see a lot of what’s going on with individual women or reaching out to women who need help,” Miller said. “It’s really become like a positive sisterhood, where we don’t dwell on the negative. My whole background was in a position with the city. It’s really easy to get locked into the negative because there’s a lot of it. It’s a hard role to be in. These women are the exact opposite. They’re always looking to what they can do to make things better. They focus on the positive and are optimistic. Not just about each other but about our town. That’s where I felt there was a need for that.”