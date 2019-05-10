LOGAN - The Logan County Commission on Monday voted to approve the donation of 40 of the county's old election machines, along with additional materials, to Wyoming County.
In August 2018, the commission applied for the federally funded Help America Vote Act (HAVA) Grant, which paid for up to 50 percent of the purchasing bill for new, state-of-the-art election equipment. Logan County was approved for the grant and, in October, the commission voted to enter into an agreement with the West Virginia Secretary of State's Office to accept the grant.
Numerous other counties in West Virginia applied for the grant and were approved, including neighboring Boone and Mingo counties. Wyoming County applied but did not receive the grant.
To make use of the surplus used voting machines that would otherwise be destroyed, Logan County Clerk John Turner wrote a letter to the commissioners requesting some be donated to Wyoming County.
Even after this donation, Logan County will still have 60 more machines to donate if any other counties need them, according to Turner.
The old machines, which are called iVotronic, were first manufactured in 2002 and installed throughout Logan County from 2004 to 2006. Those machines are being used in counties that have not upgraded, including Wyoming, and have become increasingly more difficult in recent years to service due to unavailability of parts. Some states have even de-certified them for use completely.