WILLIAMSON — Halloween is fast approaching, and the Old Hospital on College Hill is looking to help people celebrate with escape rooms.
In the scenario presented, participants are admitted as “patients” to the hospital in hopes of being cured and staying alive.
Participants will be paired into teams to find clues, solve puzzles and avoid being captured by serial killers who have broken free from the psych ward. The escape room will take participants through three floors of the hospital.
“Halloween is always a fun, spooky time for kids and adults, and we really enjoy planning things for the community and out of town guests,” said Tonya Webb, an owner of the Old Hospital on College Hill.
“I came up with the ideal of having escape floors last year, and it was a huge hit. I honestly didn’t think it would be, but we had an awesome venue, great volunteers, and it all seemed to mesh well together. Everyone that participated seemed to really enjoy it.”
Webb said the event last year attracted both locals and out-of-towners.
“We had people coming for from all over the United States to participate,” Webb said. “This is great because it helps boost our local economy as well.”
According to Webb, it will take teams approximately one hour to navigate the course if they are able to make it to the end.
Webb said the event is proving to once again be incredibly popular.
“Since it was so popular last year, we decided to bring it back this year but with a little more difficulty by adding another floor, more puzzles, clues and scary characters to avoid,” Webb said. “We started ticket sales just two weeks ago, and tickets are selling fast. We hope we are always able to bring fresh new ideas to the community for everyone to enjoy, especially during spooky season.”
Individual tickets can be purchased, and those individuals will be assigned into teams to complete the course. Anyone who enters the hospital must sign a waiver.
The escape room is set to begin Sept. 14 and run on various dates until the end of October. More information and ticket purchasing links for each date can be found at the Old Hospital on College Hill’s website.
