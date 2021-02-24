Tax time already! Lots of papers and lots of thinking.
Filing early, especially if a refund is likely, is smart because identity theft through the filing of fraudulent tax returns is still a huge threat for Americans. In 2019, the IRS paid out over $100 million in fraudulent refunds to scammers.
Sad to say, a scammer can make up income and tax amounts and fraudulently file your tax returns, claiming to be you. The scammer can collect the fake refunds even in situations when one would not have been owed without the fraud. It just takes some basic identity information to steal your refunds, and you won’t know it until your own tax returns are rejected.
When the time comes to work on taxes, everyone appreciates a way to lower them, especially through tax credits. Each dollar of a credit eliminates a dollar of tax. Also, some types of tax credits can increase a refund when one is owed.
To claim such a federal or state credit, a taxpayer must file a tax return, but does not have to itemize deductions.
Federal law provides an earned income tax credit for anyone with lower income who is raising one or more children.
Around the country, many working grandparents are raising grandchildren and may be eligible for this federal tax credit. The amount is based on earnings from employment (not government benefits) and the number of dependents. More details are available at https://www.irs.gov/credits-deductions/individuals/earned-income-tax-credit.
For older or disabled homeowners, both the West Virginia’s Senior Citizens Tax Credit and the Homestead Excess Property Tax Credit help lower income taxes.
As part of our state’s property tax system, the Homestead Exemption program reduces the taxes owed on owner-occupied property for those who are age 65 and older or permanently disabled and who have signed up at their county assessor’s office for the exemption during the qualifying period. There is no income requirement for this exemption. Under the program, the first $20,000 of the home‘s assessed value is exempt, or non-taxable, for property tax purposes every year.
As a bonus, those qualifying for the Homestead Exemption on property taxes may be eligible for the Senior Citizens Tax Credit to lower state income taxes. The West Virginia State Tax Department’s Form SCTC-1, sent out in January each year, will list the amount of the tax credit that can be claimed.
There is a low income requirement for Senior Citizens Tax Credit eligibility that is determined when calculating the amounts for the West Virginia tax return.
The second state income tax credit for those qualifying for the Homestead Exemption is the Homestead Excess Property Tax Credit. When a person’s or couple’s residential property taxes exceed 4% of their income, they are eligible for a tax credit for the excess amount. The maximum credit is $1,000.
If a person qualifies for both credits, the amount of the Senior Citizens Tax Credit will reduce the amount of the Homestead Excess Property Tax Credit that can be claimed.
Additional information is available at https://tax.wv.gov/Individuals/SeniorCitizens/Pages/SeniorCitizensTaxCredit.aspx.
For assistance with legal issues, including tax questions, contact West Virginia Senior Legal Aid at 800-229-5068 if you are a state resident age 60 or over. The staff attorney will help you at no charge.