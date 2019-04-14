Logan Banner
OMAR - Omar Elementary School will host a community math night designed to allow family and community members to explore content, activities and games that support the learning of math in fun ways.
The idea is to help families develop and enhance their own math knowledge so they may support their students' learning and education.
The math night is part of a larger effort by The Education Alliance called Energizing STEM, designed to help young students build a strong foundation in math and engage other students and their families and community members by raising awareness of STEM careers.
The Energizing STEM project is offered through a major grant from the American Electric Power Foundation designed to stengthen STEM education. The event will be from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Monday at Omar Elementary School, located at 7061 Jerry West Highway, Omar. For questions, contacts Emily Pratt at 304-342-7849 or at emily@educationalliance.org.