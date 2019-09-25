OMAR – Thanks to money raised by fourth-grade students at Omar Elementary School, two veterans will soon get the chance to fly to Washington, D.C., to see their respective war memorials.
Over the summer, students of Omar Elementary School fourth-grade teacher Serena Bradley read a children’s novel titled “The Lemonade War” by Jacqueline Davies, which tells the story of several students opening competing lemonade stands to see who earns the most money. Bradley decided to come up with an activity to go along with the book — to make a lemonade stand at school.
Money raised from the lemonade stand was to be donated to Huntington Honor Flight, a nonprofit organization that flies veterans of World War II, Korea and Vietnam to Washington, D.C., to see their memorials. To sponsor one veteran to fly is $300, and all expenses and care of the men are taken care of by the organization.
In just one day, the small class of fourth-graders at Omar Elementary managed to raise $496.25. Two local donors — Roger Ramey and Claude Curry, husband of Omar Elementary School Principal Martha Curry — pitched in and made the total $600 so that two veterans could be sent.
“I’m so proud of my class and our parents and community and excited for them to have done this,” Bradley said. “It’s hard because of the high poverty rate at my school.”
After the officials at Huntington Honor Flight found out what the young students had done, they decided to come to the school to pick up the donation and bring Honor Flight T-shirts. Bradley was asked to go on the flight as a guardian to one of the veterans for the day.
“I was so shocked,” she said. “Of course I said I’d be honored to go!”
The flight will take place Oct. 5.
To learn more about Huntington Honor Flight, visit www.honorflighthuntington.org.