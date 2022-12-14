OMAR — A Logan County woman has been arrested and charged with attempted murder after police say she tried to shoot her husband in the back of the head.
The incident occurred late Saturday, Dec. 10. According to a criminal complaint filed on public record in Logan County Magistrate Court, Trooper R.L. Morgan with the West Virginia State Police was dispatched to a home in the Omar area of Logan County over a possible domestic case involving a firearm with shots fired.
Police say that the male caller told Logan County 911 that a woman had tried to shoot him in the back of the head and that he had a powder burn on the back of his neck as a result. After police arrived on scene, the man identified the woman as his wife, Vada Jean Estep, 56, of Omar.
According to Estep’s criminal complaint, the man told police that his wife has mental issues and that she suddenly fired a single gunshot behind him while he was in the bathroom. The single round shot narrowly missed the man’s head and struck the wall in front of where he was standing.
After she fired the shot, police say the man turned around and took the gun away from Estep and asked what she was doing, to which she responded that she was going to kill him.
Police retrieved the 9mm firearm and located one spent shell casing beside the toilet where the man was standing. Police also found one hole in the wall in front of where he was standing. The round went completely through the wall and out the other side.
Estep has been charged with attempted murder, wanton endangerment, and use of a firearm in commission of a felony. She is currently behind bars at Southwestern Regional Jail on a $200,000, 10% cash or full surety bond. She was arraigned by Logan County Magistrate Joe Mendez.