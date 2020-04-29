LOGAN — Logan County currently has one active case of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) as of press time Tuesday afternoon.
Last week, there were three new cases of the disease, bringing Logan County’s cumulative total to 11, where it still stood on Tuesday. One of those new cases was a female employee at the Trinity Healthcare nursing home facility near Chief Logan State Park who was asymptomatic at the time of testing positive.
Testing at Trinity Healthcare was conducted as part of a recent mandate by Gov. Jim Justice. In total, 267 employees and residents at the facility were tested, and no others came back positive, according to Logan County Health Department Director Steve Browning.
“That was a really good result,” Browning said. “I know one positive isn’t great, but out of 267, we’re quite happy that’s the only one we’ve got.”
Another case from last week was a 4-month-old infant who Browning says is doing well with symptoms now mostly subsided. Two nurses from the Health Department continue to check on the infant’s condition daily.
On Monday, all residents and employees were tested at Logan County’s other nursing home, the Genesis HealthCare Logan Center at Three Mile Curve. The total number of tested individuals in Logan County now stands at roughly 750 so far, according to Browning, and about 150 are pending from that nursing home.
“Hopefully, that number won’t increase after testing, but we’ll just have to wait and see,” Browning said. “We’re crossing our fingers, and we hope they’re all negative.”
Test results from Logan Center will be available later in the week. The one currently active case in the county is still at home and showing no symptoms, Browning said.
According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), there have been 1,079 positive tests out of 40,489 conducted statewide as of Tuesday afternoon. Of those, 37 have died, including one from Logan County.
DHHR also lists Logan County’s positive case number as 12, but Browning noted that one person is incorrectly attributed to Logan County because they live in Kanawha County but still retain a relative’s Logan address.
In response to the lower than expected projected volume of coronavirus cases in the region, Logan Regional Medical Center announced via press release on Tuesday that the hospital will resume elective and non-urgent surgeries and procedures. The press release notes that the hospital will take the “appropriate steps” to safely resume those procedures.