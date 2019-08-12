HUFF CREEK – One man is dead after a fire in the Huff Creek area near the town of Man early Monday morning.
According to Logan County Fire Department 200 Chief Joe Wimmer, the start of the fire is unknown, but the department was dispatched to the scene at around 3 a.m. The house was fully engulfed by flames upon their arrival shortly after 3 a.m.
One man was found dead as a result of the fire. His name has not yet been released.
As of 11 a.m. Monday, Fire Marshals were on scene investigating the cause of the fire. For continued updates, visit www.LoganBanner.com.