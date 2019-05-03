Logan Banner
CHAPMANVILLE - One person is dead and several more were injured in a crash on U.S. 119 near Chapmanville Thursday morning.
According to Logan County 911 Director Ted Sparks, the crash happened at around 8:38 a.m. Thursday at the Huddle House and Best Western exit. One person went into traumatic cardiac arrest as a result of the crash and died.
In total, five people were involved in the crash. Sparks said the others were transported to Logan Regional Medical Center for their injuries.
Three Logan County ambulances and one Boone County ambulance responded to the scene, which caused a considerable standstill for traffic traveling north on U.S. 119.
Drivers reported being backed up as long as more than two hours after the crash, and other drivers were advised to take alternate routes.