CHAPMANVILLE One man is dead and another is in the hospital with injuries following a stabbing in Chapmanville Monday night.
According to police and news reports, the stabbing happened along Salem Boulevard east of Chapmanville about 9:30 p.m. Monday.
The two men, Harold Toney, 57, and Larry Toney, 55, were reportedly brothers who had a "historically hard time getting along," according to a report from WV MetroNews, and they stabbed each other during an argument. Harold told police that his brother stabbed him first, and he took the knife away from his brother and stabbed him. Larry's wounds were fatal.
As of press time Tuesday, Harold Toney is in the hospital with injuries and is expected to survive, according to Chapmanville Police Chief Alan Browning.
It is not yet known what led to the fatal argument, but Browning told MetroNews that the CPD has been to the home of the brothers many times in the past.