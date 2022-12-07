Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

MetroCreative Connection

HUNTINGTON — An 18-year-old Lincoln County man was killed in a single-vehicle crash early Sunday, according to West Virginia State Police.

A trooper responded at about 4 a.m. to the crash on Bulger Road in Spurlockville.

