One killed in Lincoln County crash Sunday morning HD Media Dec 7, 2022 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Logan’s TRUSTED news source. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to The Logan Banner. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. MetroCreative Connection Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save HUNTINGTON — An 18-year-old Lincoln County man was killed in a single-vehicle crash early Sunday, according to West Virginia State Police.A trooper responded at about 4 a.m. to the crash on Bulger Road in Spurlockville.State Police said a truck driven by the victim, Trevor Atkins, 18, of Sumerco, ran off the road and into a ditch. It then overturned on its side, ejecting Atkins, who was pronounced dead on scene.A passenger in the truck sustained minor injuries that did not require medical attention, according to State Police.The cause of the crash is still under investigation. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Latest News Man girls' team embarks on first season back after two year hiatus Green's experienced Logan team wants to prove a point Napier's Tigers are prepped to improve in 2022-23 Man to introduce speedy team for 2022-23 Skeens to lead Sherman this season Van girls basketball preview Skyhawks set goals for 2022-23 New look Lady Panthers has sights set on state tourney Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesMan charged with sending obscene messages to Logan Middle School studentsLogan to hold Christmas Parade and Team Santa toy giveaway'Christmas in the Park' opens on ThursdayLogan gets over two dozen new holiday lights and decorationsChamber to host artisan showcase, historic churches tourSuper Six set for West Virginia prep football championshipsSouthern West Virginia CalendarWildcats notch win at Zip Zone ClassicDwight Williamson: Three from Logan County were hanged at MoundsvilleTigers come up short in Zip-Zone Classic Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Latest e-Edition Page 10P To view our latest e-Edition click the image at left. Follow us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Tweets by theloganbanner Stocks Market Data by TradingView