By CHRIS WOOD
For The Logan Banner
LOGAN - Every Monday at 6:30 p.m. you will find them outside the state building giving out food, offering counseling and providing aftercare for families in need of drug recovery. Their name is One Voice, a nonprofit charity group that was founded by Debra Davis in Wyoming County in 2005.
"We welcome the community and invite all who need prayer, resources, recovery, a hot meal or personal care items to come see us on Mondays at 6:30," said Laura Moore, the Logan County One Voice director.
One Voice was expanded into Logan County on Jan. 29 when it opened a warming shelter. Pastor Dan and Debbie Lawrence at New Covenant Fellowship opened their doors to One Voice. Its philosophy is "Rescuing, Rebuilding and Restoring Communities." It offers crisis treatment, aftercare and referrals to the community.
"What we're trying to do is make an impact on our community," said Laura Moore. "It's going to take a community to save a community. We're just trying to love these people back to life. We want the people to know there is hope and that help is available."
Also working in conjunction with One Voice is Voice of Recovery, a faith-based organization that is geared toward restoring hope in a world that has been overtaken by addiction. Led by minister Jason Hawkins, Voice of Recovery holds testimonial services in churches twice a month on Thursdays and on the streets of Logan every Monday at 6:30 p.m.
"Once we discovered the need, we partnered together," Moore said.
Voice of Recovery would also like to begin a 12-step, faith-based program. Both One Voice and Voice of Recovery are available for assistance 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
"We're just trying to make an impact on our community," Moore said. "I'm a recovery coach. I'm available."
One Voice and Voice of Recovery invite everyone to a prayer walk at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 30. It will start and end near Logan High School. Any individual, church or group is welcome to attend.
"Join us as we walk the streets of Logan and pray for our county and its hurting people," Moore said. "We believe with prayer all things are possible, and by showing God's power and love we can make a difference."
If you would like to become a volunteer or a donor for One Voice, call 304-784-1932 or visit onevoicewv.org. If your church would be willing to host testimonials or join the Voice of Recovery movement, call 1-888-741-6413.