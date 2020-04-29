LOGAN — April 26 marked the one-year anniversary of what was perhaps the biggest Logan news event in 2019: the collapse of the Sayer building.
About 5:08 p.m. that day, Logan Mayor Serafino Nolletti and several members of city council and city employees were in city hall preparing for swearing-in ceremonies the following week. That’s when they heard the building come loudly tumbling to the ground just down the street.
“(City councilman) Jay Mullins was getting ready to wax the floors, and we were out there in the hall moving stuff and, bam, we heard that hit,” Nolletti recalled. “Oh Lord, we all went running!”
Bricks, wood and debris from a significant section of the 101-year-old building’s sidewall fell into the middle of the intersection directly where drivers enter the downtown district. The intersection is usually busy on a Friday evening, but miraculously, no one was hurt in the collapse.
During the months prior, years of a leaky roof caused bricks from the building’s sidewall to begin falling out one by one onto the sidewalk below. A section was visibly bowing out. In February 2019, just two months before the collapse, city leaders spoke to The Logan Banner expressing their concern that the small section may eventually give way.
Built in 1918, the building was home to several businesses throughout the years, including the Midelburg Theater, Sayer Brothers Department Store and Family Dollar. The building was a major part of Logan’s downtown landscape for over a century, and its collapse left a big gap — literally.
A year later, Nolletti says the city still has a lot of work to do, but is looking forward — even in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.
After the building was demolished entirely in early June 2019, the city quickly converted it into a green space, first installing picnic tables — which are intermittently installed or removed for other purposes such as Christmas lights or events — and then an enormous “Welcome to Logan” sign on the adjacent building. In October, sod was placed on the lot.
Nolletti said the city is still trying to get around $36,000 reimbursed from the Sayer heirs’ insurance company for the extra time city department employees spent at the wreckage site, such as manning the intersection to direct traffic while the traffic signals were down. Additionally, the city is also still trying to recoup the demolition cost.
“Hopefully, we’ll get it all, but if not, we’ll take what we can get because we really need it right now, too, with all that’s going on right now in our country,” Nolletti said. “That was money that we had to use that we shouldn’t have had to.”
Still, Nolletti remains optimistic, saying the city may one day acquire the property of the lot, which is still owned by the Sayer heirs. He called its current state “beautiful” and said it’s also a possibility that someone could one day buy the piece of property and put something new there.
“I’d love to have it and turn it into a little park-type area. We’ve got this Home Rule money that, hopefully, we’ll be able to use,” Nolletti said. “If we do end up with that piece of property, we’ll have a little bit of extra money that we could even do some fencing around it, you know, nice rod-iron fence or something like that … maybe put some old-fashioned lights, lampposts down there around it maybe … you just never know. There’s all kinds of possibilities.”
Elsewhere in Logan, the city would face another setback about 1 a.m. Nov. 8, 2019, when a massive fire broke out at the vacant Fox Apartments building on Stratton Street. Because that building had burned several times before, the fire was too much for the structure, and it too came tumbling to the ground, destroying two vehicles in the process.
Today, the lot where that building once stood is now a pile of bricks sandwiched between the old Max building and the Ernie Sullins Apartments. A suspect, Paul David Wiley, was later arrested in connection with setting the fire.
On a more positive note, crews are working to complete the new boulevard bridge, a project that began in January 2019. Nolletti said they hope to open the bridge by July 1, but a setback is possible due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Logan is also looking forward to the construction of a new senior living center named Loganwood to be built along Hudgins Street. Similar to the Logan Landing housing complex opened on the east end of Stratton Street in December 2018, Loganwood is planned for three stories with 32 available units. It is on track to be open in 2022.
During the Logan City Council’s March session, fire chief Scott Beckett, who also serves as a member of the Logan Housing Corporation, announced there may be a setback on the Loganwood project due to the State Historic Preservation Offices (SHPO) needing to perform a historic evaluation of the property.
Anyone who has driven near the spot in the past month has no doubt noticed the digging going on. At the city council’s April 21 meeting, Beckett announced that SHPO had completed their evaluation and that the project is back on track. Council also approved the sale of another piece of city-owned property nearby to the Logan County Housing Authority to be used as part of the project.
On the horizon are several businesses to be opened in the downtown area, Beckett and Nolletti also announced at the April meeting, although they are not being disclosed yet.
“Right now, we just have to get through this virus and hopefully get our businesses opened back up and people back on the streets and on the roads,” Nolletti said. “Right now, that’s my main concern — seeing this virus get through our state, and hopefully a vaccine, and we can get people back out again and having a good time and spending money. That’s the main thing right now.”