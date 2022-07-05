Attorney Paul T. Farrell Jr. asks Circuit Court Judges Alan Moats and Derek Swope for a continuance in the opioid trial scheduled to begin Tuesday morning in the Kanawha County Ceremonial Courtroom. Lawyer Bob Fitzsimmons sits at the table to Farrell’s right.
Gretchen Callas, left, attorney for AmerisourceBergen, and McKesson attorney Timothy Hester, back, look on as plaintiff attorney Paul T. Farrell Jr., right, talks to Cardinal Health attorney Steve Ruby on Tuesday in the Kanawha County Ceremonial Courtroom.
Attorney Paul T. Farrell Jr. asks Circuit Court Judges Alan Moats and Derek Swope for a continuance in the opioid trial scheduled to begin Tuesday morning in the Kanawha County Ceremonial Courtroom. Lawyer Bob Fitzsimmons sits at the table to Farrell’s right.
Gretchen Callas, left, attorney for AmerisourceBergen, and McKesson attorney Timothy Hester, back, look on as plaintiff attorney Paul T. Farrell Jr., right, talks to Cardinal Health attorney Steve Ruby on Tuesday in the Kanawha County Ceremonial Courtroom.
CHARLESTON -- A late-day holiday decision from last year’s opioid trial in Huntington resulted in a ripple effect, leading to the postponement of another trial set to start Tuesday in West Virginia.
On Independence Day, Federal Judge for the District of Southern West Virginia David A. Faber released a 185-page ruling in favor of AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health and McKesson in their 2021 trial brought by the City of Huntington and Cabell County.
The ruling found during a months-long opioid trial last year, the city and county fell short in proving the distributors had caused a public nuisance in sending millions of pills to the area, which the governments had said fueled the opioid epidemic. He wrote they had just been following orders made by the pharmacies, which were based on doctor prescriptions.
They had sought $2.6 billion to help implement a plan that would abate the crisis in the area, but were awarded zero.
The “Big Three” attorneys again met with plaintiff attorneys Paul T. Farrell Jr. and Bob Fitzsimmons in a Kanawha County Courtroom Tuesday morning, as a trial was set to jointly hear the cases filed by more than a hundred cities and counties across the state who sought similar compensation.
But Faber’s ruling set a new precedent in West Virginia law, drawing a clearer line of what qualifies as a public nuisance. The plaintiffs argue that the distributors blindly pumped millions of opioid pills into the state about 15 years ago before drastically reducing the shipment numbers about 10 years ago, which led people who were legally prescribed opioids to turn to illicit drugs.
The distribution firms hold the Drug Enforcement Administration, doctors and West Virginia’s history of poor health as the reasoning for the shipments.
Early Tuesday morning the ceremonial courtroom of the Kanawha County courthouse was abuzz with discussions among dozens of attorneys and spectators of Monday’s opinion. Tuesday’s trial was set to begin at 8:30 a.m., but instead the sides took the the judge’s chambers for about 30 minutes for a private discussion. Just before 9 a.m., the expected proceedings instead started with an announcement.
Farrell Jr. and Fitzsimmons asked for a general continuance.
AmerisourceBergen attorney Gretchen Callas did not object, and presiding judges Alan Moats and Derek Swope approved the request in the hearing lasting less than a minute.
Check back later for more on this developing story.
Courtney Hessler is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, primarily covering Marshall University. Follow her on Facebook.com/CHesslerHD and via Twitter @HesslerHD.