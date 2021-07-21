CHAPMANVILLE — Sally Stollings, who has been contracted by the town of Chapmanville to organize this year’s Apple Butter Festival, provided an update on the progress of the festival during the town council’s most recent meeting on Tuesday, July 13.
Stollings said sponsorships have been obtained for the car cruise-in, chili cookoff, quilting show, and wrestling and as such, those attractions will be of limited or no cost to the town to hold. Without naming them specifically, she said all of the sponsorships were provided by business owners within the town.
Stollings said she also contacted the town’s Woman’s Club to give them the first offer at providing the making of apple butter on-site, but they were unable. She said Jack Baisden of Four Seasons Country Store and a partner have expressed interest, but she said she also has the Shining Light United Baptist Church on standby if they are unable.
“I want apple butter made on-site, and I know you all do, too,” Stollings said.
Stollings and councilman Ben DesRocher said the prices for vendors — $60 for a 10x10 space and $75 for electricity — is the same as previous years. The price for food trucks — $150 with them supplying power — also remains the same.
A hot dog eating contest, sponsored by Jackie Tomblin, will also be a part of this year’s festival. Shirley Baisden will provide her games trailer.
A local Boy Scout troop will be on hand to provide assistance with parking to make sure the ATM machine at the LB&T bank will not be blocked. Stollings said the local division of the West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) will provide extra cones for the event.
So far, Stollings said entertainment acts who have expressed interest in the festival include the Hutchinson Brothers, One Horse Town, Rick Curry and the Currytones, and Brayden Williamson. Since the Hutchinson Brothers and One Horse Town feature some of the same members, Stollings said she would like to schedule them back-to-back to ease their setup and teardown of equipment.
Stollings added that she has also contacted 911 for the flashing signs that advertise the festival by the road near Huddle House and Chapmanville Hill.
Two sets of portable toilets have been covered.
The Apple Butter Festival is scheduled to be held in Chapmanville over a three-day period, Thursday-Saturday, Sept. 30-Oct. 2.