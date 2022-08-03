LYBURN — For nearly a year, Outpost Outfitters has been one of the local spots to purchase clothing, gear and accessories related to the Hatfield-McCoy Trail System.
Named after its location at the Appalachian Outpost, the store offers an assortment of Hatfield-McCoy Trail gear including helmets, goggles, ratchet straps, light bars and more. The store also offers clothing, accessories like carrying cases and drink tumblers, and local items such as honey.
The store is owned by Holden native and Chapmanville resident Kelly Ellis and her husband, Bub. Inspired by their love of the trail system, the two opened the store Sept. 9, 2021.
“We love the trails; we love the people,” Kelly Ellis said. “We’ve met some awesome people here. We have. We cater to the trail riders.”
In the timespan of nearly a year, Ellis said business has been pretty steady with lots of trail riders, some of which she said even come from out of the country.
“We had some guys from Poland,” Ellis said. “We have a lot of Canadians in here. We have people from California, New Zealand, pretty much everywhere, they’re coming in.”
Almost everything in the store, Ellis said, is produced locally. A lot of their printing, she said, is done by Domino Printing of Gilbert, and most of the shirts are designed and made by Reese & Roo Designs of Chapmanville. The Yeti products are provided by a local wholesaler, and Ellis’ sister-in-law, Kelly Sharratt, makes the cups offered in the store.
Ellis said beginning around October, the store will likely begin selling accessories for smaller side-by-side vehicles. Additionally, she said the store will soon begin offering products from a company called Mudlove Offroad.
Outpost Outfitters is located at the Appalachian Outpost, which is on the property of the old Rita Mall near Lyburn between Logan and Man. The store is open from noon-6 p.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays and from 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays.