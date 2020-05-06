CHARLESTON — Recognized for their achievement in knowledge of West Virginia history, 223 eighth-graders from middle schools across the state were honored as Knights of the Golden Horseshoe on Friday afternoon.
Although winners would typically be honored in person by Gov. Jim Justice and State Superintendent of Schools W. Clayton Burch, COVID-19 concerns sparked many counties to recognize their students’ achievement through social media.
“These amazing students carry on a tradition of excellence as Knights of the Golden Horseshoe,” Burch said in a news release Friday.
“Though we have not yet been able to celebrate these incredible students, I want to express how proud I am of each one of them, and I know they will serve as incredible ambassadors for the Mountain State for many years to come,” Burch said.
The West Virginia Department of Education expects to honor the winners officially at a later date. This year is the 304th anniversary of the Golden Horseshoe tradition, and the state has administered the test each year since 1931 — it is the longest running program of its kind in the country.
The exam focuses on students’ knowledge of the Mountain State’s civics and government, geography and culture, among other categories, and at least two winners are selected from each county every year.
Logan County student winners were:
- Dalanee Hatcher, Logan Middle School
- Bryce Lester, Logan Middle School
; Preston McAllister, Chapmanville Middle School;
- Violet Thompson, Man Middle Schoo.
A complete list of winners can be found online at https://wvde.us/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/2020-GoldenHorseshoe-Winners-v3.pdf.