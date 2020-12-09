LOGAN — Now approaching six months in business, a downtown Logan barbershop found a way to help the local community Saturday by providing free haircuts to more than 40 area children.
Troy Brickey, owner of the Brick’s Cuts barbershop at 202 Dingess St. in Logan, said he wanted to provide a way for underprivileged children in the area, from ages 18 and under, to receive haircuts. With the help of his business partner, Ernie Shaw, and Logan native and now Florida-based barber Carl Dean, 43 children received haircuts on Saturday at no cost — just shy of the team’s goal of 50.
Brickey said Dean came up with the idea, and the two collaborated to make it happen. Born and raised in a poverty situation in Cora Alley, Dean now lives in Apopka, Florida, where he owns a barbershop called Trucutz Barbershop LLC.
“The kids were ecstatic about having someone giving them free haircuts, but also good haircuts,” Dean said. “I actually had a kid tell me, he asked, ‘Are they good? Because I’ve never had a free haircut before,’ which I thought was hilarious. The community gave us great feedback and really appreciated this moment. Some parents could really use this assistance at this time. We had a parent tell us they actually asked God to help them get their boys together for the holidays, and our blessing to them came right on time.”
Dean’s career started when he attended the Orlando Beauty Institute, and Brickey transitioned into barbering after being laid off from the coal mines.
“Saturday’s event came together by two minds thinking how we could impact this area in a positive way for the kids,” Dean said. “Not many people are stirred into the direction of being a barber due to lack of commitment and not enough knowledge of how lucrative it can really be, which is why we done so with the hope of the future having some barbers who walked through those doors Saturday.
“Being from Logan County I know how hard it is to leave, but I also know that it is very possible to do so, and this is why I try to inspire these kids to do more and be more in life,” Dean added. “I love where I am from and hope I can continue to do things like this in the future to help these young men and women be great in life and reach any goal they want.”
Brickey and Dean said they want to offer a second event this year on Dec. 19, the Saturday before Christmas, for any child who missed the first event.
“These kids put smiles on our faces that will never be removed and I, along with my wife Tiara, enjoyed it so much we want to continue to do this yearly for the community in hopes of reaching more kids each time,” Dean said.