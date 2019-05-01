LOGAN - Logan County law enforcement agencies collected more than 100 pounds of medication Saturday during National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.
Saturday marked the 17th year for the program, which is sponsored by the United States Drug Enforcement Administration and other partners. For four hours, residents could bring unwanted, unused and expired medication to the Fountain Place Mall, where the sheriff's mobile DUI trailer was set up to collect the drugs.
Medication was also collected from the three drop-off boxes, which are available year-round during regular business hours at the Sheriff's Office, Man Town Hall and the Chapmanville Police Department. Each box is monitored by a surveillance camera.
The Logan County Sheriff's Department collected 141.6 pounds of medication during this year's event.
"It takes a lot off the streets that we don't have to deal with," said City of Logan Patrolman J.R. Adkins.
All medication was turned over to the DEA to be destroyed per their guidelines, as well as federal and state laws regarding public health and the environment.
"It is wonderful to see our community coming out to participate in such a great program," said Logan County Sheriff Sonya M. Dingess Porter. "All these partnerships and working with our public shows that we can make a change one drop at a time."
The sheriff's department collaborated with the DEA and the PIECES Coalition of Logan to make the event possible.