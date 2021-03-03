LOGAN — A woman from Dallas, Texas, was arrested in Logan after being found with marijuana and a stolen handgun during an overdose call.
According to a criminal complaint filed on public record in Logan County Magistrate Court, on Feb. 22, patrolmen C.L. Carter and R.D. Allen of the City of Logan Police Department responded to a residence along Nighbert Avenue after a reported overdose. When the two officers arrived, they met a man who is the current overseer of the residence and Jennifer Monzerrat Galicia Perez, 20, of Dallas, Texas.
The man was on the floor being treated by emergency medical services. Police checked the home to see if there were other people inside, which led to the discovery of a jar with green leafy vegetation consistent with marijuana. After that discovery, Patrolman Allen stayed while Carter left to obtain a search warrant.
After obtaining the warrant, Carter returned, and police conducted a thorough search. In one of the home’s second-floor bedrooms, Perez’s driver’s license was found, along with a plastic bag filled with green leafy vegetation consistent with marijuana. A 9mm Ruger pistol was confirmed stolen through the state of Texas.
Perez is charged with prohibited person with a firearm, conspiracy, receiving/transferring stolen goods and possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. She was arraigned by Logan County Magistrate Joe Mendez on a cash-only bond of $10,000 and remains jailed at the Southwestern Regional Jail as of press time Tuesday.