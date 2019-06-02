HD Media
HUNTINGTON - OVP HEALTH, formerly Ohio Valley Physicians, has once again received three-year accreditations from the Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities (CARF) for two of its programs related to the care and treatment of people suffering from opioid addiction in West Virginia, Kentucky and Ohio, according to a news release.
OVP HEALTH offers Logan locations at 557 Main St., for medical and 312 Hudgins St., for counseling and Williamson locations at 61 East 3rd Ave., for medical and 73 East 3rd Ave., for counseling.
The accreditation process for CARF, an independent, nonprofit accreditor of health and human services worldwide, applies its rigorous, internationally-recognized standards during an on-site survey. OVP HEALTH's intensive, three-day survey in February was focused on both its Integrated Behavioral Health (counseling) and its Outpatient Treatment (medication-assisted treatment) programs, and was conducted at a dozen different OVP HEALTH facilities.
CARF surveyors found that "OVP HEALTH demonstrated substantial conformance" to its standards and "a true commitment to continuous quality improvement using the standards and best practices as espoused by CARF."
"Consumers face a variety of options when deciding which programs to choose to help them recover from opioid addiction," said Stacey Shy, chief executive officer of OVP HEALTH. "Accreditation is a sign of quality and is an important consideration in their decision making. They want to make sure the program they choose meets or exceeds the highest, most widely accepted standards of care. And we believe CARF accreditation provides consumers with the assurance they need that OVP HEALTH is committed to doing things the right way."
OVP HEALTH also received three-year CARF accreditations for its counseling and medication-assisted treatment programs in 2016.
Headquartered in downtown Huntington, OVP HEALTH provides an extensive range of emergency department and hospitalist services for hospitals; operates primary care and after-hours facilities; and offers an accredited medication-assisted treatment and counseling program for people suffering from opioid addiction in a growing number of communities across West Virginia, Kentucky, Ohio and South Carolina. For more information, visit ovphealth.com.