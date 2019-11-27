LOGAN — A man from Westerville, Ohio, was arrested in Logan recently after a large amount of pain pills and more than $20,000 in cash was found in his vehicle.
According to a press release, the Logan County Sheriff’s Department received information in reference to an out-of-state vehicle at the Fountain Place Mall on Nov. 20 that was believed to be involved in illegal drug activity.
A Logan County deputy sheriff assigned to the U.S. 119 Drug and Violent Crime Task Force located the vehicle parked at Lowes and reportedly observed what appeared to be a drug transaction take place inside the vehicle.
When the vehicle began to leave the parking lot, the Task Force Deputy instructed the uniformed deputies of the LCSD to stop the vehicle. The driver was reportedly identified as BonJovi Tra Winbush, 34, of Westerville, Ohio.
An initial vehicle search yielded 174 pills believed to be 30mg Oxycodone and $8,800 in cash inside the dashboard.
Winbush was arrested and transported to the Logan County Sheriff’s Office for processing, and his vehicle was seized and secured at Mr. Vee’s Auto Body. Once there, a more extensive search of the undercarriage of the vehicle was conducted, where a black plastic container secured to the car’s frame by two large magnets was found.
On Nov. 21, a search warrant was obtained for the black container and inside, police found $12,500 in cash. Combined with cash found in Winbush’s pants pocket, a total of $21,558 was reportedly seized.
Winbush was arrested and charged with possession with the intent to deliver a controlled substance and delivery of a controlled substance. He was arraigned on a $50,000 bond and sent to Southwestern Regional Jail.