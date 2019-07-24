CHAPMANVILLE A traffic stop recently led to the arrest of a man and woman on drug charges.
Cpl. N.D. Tucker with the Logan County Sheriff's Department pulled a vehicle over July 16 at Chapmanville Middle School for driving left of center. According to a criminal complaint filed in Logan County Magistrate Court, the passenger, Tasha Kay Dingess, 31, of Chapmanville, was observed reaching under the passenger seat.
Both Dingess and the driver, Michael David Scaggs, 43, of Chapmanville, were asked if there were any illegal narcotics in the vehicle. Scaggs reportedly said he had some marijuana in his pocket. Scaggs was then searched and found to be in possession of marijuana, methamphetamine and one and a half Suboxone pills.
Dingess, the owner of the vehicle, gave consent for a vehicle search. The search led to the discovery of one black XOXO handbag under the passenger seat containing approximately 3.52 ounces of a crystalline-like substance believed to be methamphetamine, 45 800mg Neurontin pills, eight 600mg Neurontin pills, four Suboxone films, one set of digital scales and $3,142.
Both were arrested, and Dingess was arraigned on a $100,000 surety/cash bond, charged with three counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. Scaggs was arraigned on a $50,000 surety/cash bond and is charged with three counts of conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance, three counts of possession of a controlled substance, driving left of center and driving while suspended.
Both are currently behind bars at Southwestern Regional Jail as of press time.