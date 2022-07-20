LOGAN — Dongming Pan, the Chinese-born businessman who has purchased several properties for renovation in Logan over the past year, detailed his idea to house the homeless in a building he recently purchased along Dingess Street during the Logan City Council’s regular session Tuesday, July 12.
Pan said he had recently purchased the building from its former owner, Mike Allie, and that electricity will soon be hooked back up. He said around half of the building’s air conditioning currently works.
Pan said the upstairs of the building is around 7,500 square feet, and his idea is to house all or most of the city’s homeless population in that space. He said he wants to communicate with the city to make sure the idea is up to fire code standards, as well as having the location monitored around the clock.
Pan said those with substance abuse issues will not be accepted. Smoking will also not be allowed.
“For sure, no drugs,” Pan said. “If you’re on drugs, you’re out, basically.”
Pan said that, ideally, he wants to house a maximum of two people in one room. He said the rooms will also be numbered, which would give the individuals an apartment-style address.
Pan said entry for the building would be digitized, so the occupants would have to possess a card to enter, much like a hotel room.
Pan wants to construct about 25 rooms, he said, along with a few more shower facilities.
Pan said he has lived in large cities like New York and Los Angeles, which have big swaths of homeless populations. He said he wants to use Logan as a trial to help find a solution for such problems.
“It’s just unbelievable,” Pan said. “It’s for me, now becoming an American citizen, I feel like that is not our country we need to be. We need to find a solution. I know there is a lot of controversy. You know, the people could have mental issues. People say, ‘They don’t want nice places, they want in the streets,’ and in a certain way, there’s a lot to say there, but in Logan, I just want to use my understanding to make a trial, and I welcome anyone to just give me advice, comments.
“We cannot just kick them out,” Pan added. “That’s just what I believe. They’re going to come in anyway, so my idea is if we can make this work, we’ll make the bridge, let them back a certain way, even 10% of the people, we can bring them back to a normal life and if they can get new jobs and build up new credit, I think that’s going to be a good trial for that.”
Pan asked the community for support and vowed transparency, saying the homeless shelter will be operated on a nonprofit basis.
“I believe Logan in the next five years can be totally different,” Pan said.