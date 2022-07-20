Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to The Logan Banner. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.
20220720-log-homeless.jpg
Buy Now

Businessman Dongming Pan discusses his ideas for housing Logan’s homeless population during the Logan City Council’s regular session Tuesday, July 12.

20220720-log-homeless.jpg

 DYLAN VIDOVICH | Logan Banner

LOGAN — Dongming Pan, the Chinese-born businessman who has purchased several properties for renovation in Logan over the past year, detailed his idea to house the homeless in a building he recently purchased along Dingess Street during the Logan City Council’s regular session Tuesday, July 12.

Pan said he had recently purchased the building from its former owner, Mike Allie, and that electricity will soon be hooked back up. He said around half of the building’s air conditioning currently works.

HD Media news reporter Dylan Vidovich can be contacted via email at dvidovich@hdmediallc.com.

Recommended for you