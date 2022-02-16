LOGAN — Dongming Pan, the Chinese-born New York businessman who is renovating the old Logan Banner buildings on Stratton Street, was at the Logan City Council on Tuesday, Feb. 8, where he introduced his new website, My Logan Town, and discussed his ideas for bringing in an international skateboarding competition, as well as addressing the city’s homeless population.
On the web at www.mylogantown.com, Pan said the site is a resource where the public can view a directory the town’s economy and services including grocery stores, real estate, hotels, restaurants, events and more.
Pan said business owners may post about their business on the website, and the website is completely free for low-income individuals making less than $5,000. My Logan Town also has mobile apps that allow businesses to search each other.
Pan revealed the logo design for the website, which he said is in line with the area’s coal heritage.
Pan said he believes such a website can help the economy in the area by bringing in an additional digital resource that can open it to worldwide access.
“There’s going to be more business activity coming for the poor families,” Pan said.
“They have more chance to reach out digitally, because digital is international. You know, you can have something made here, you can ship worldwide by FedEx, UPS, so it’s kind of interesting, and it’s going to be good for everybody in Logan. That’s what I believe.”
Pan said he is working with his digital marketing team to make Logan first on search engines.
“I already told my digital marketing team, in the future when people search Logan, we’ll be number one, so it’s Logan, West Virginia, not Logan, Ohio, not Logan anywhere else,” Pan said. “We’re already doing this and if you’ve search Logan, you’ll get mylogantown.com instead of other states and other Logans.”
Pan then said he wants to invite a 50-mile international skateboarding competition to be held between Charleston and Logan on Sept. 18.
“With a 50-mile rally skateboarding competition, we can make Logan a worldwide name,” Pan said, “so I’m still working on the details on how we’re going to do it because we’re still inviting everybody in the skateboard society.”
Pan said the factory he plans to open in the old Logan Banner print building on Charles Street should be open in conjunction with the skateboarding competition by September. He said if the first year of the competition is successful, it will continue to be held every year, which could eventually lead to the building of a skateboard park in the area.
Pan then said he looks to soon submit a plan for council approval to use one of his buildings as a temporary shelter for some of Logan’s homeless population until all of his machines arrive. After that, Pan said he believes that, with city approval, that he has a plan to solve the homeless problem.
“I know everybody’s concerned because I need to get all of the consents from the city and not create an issue here,” Pan said. “To be honest, I want to commit by the end of this year to have the capability to shelter every homeless in the town by innovation or whatever if the city gives me permission. If you don’t give me permission, I can’t do it, however. I will follow all your rules, but I believe we need to solve this once and for all. We cannot just leave it or just drive them out of the city because they’re still coming.”
Pan said retraining and rehabilitating the homeless who are able might be the way to solve a big portion of the problem. He said he is willing to commit 20% of all money he makes in the city to solving the issue.
“We’re going to retrain them for certain ways, depending on who it is,” Pan said. “If he is drug free, we can retrain them back into for a certain way, and also, I have plans to open some restaurants once I build another building on, so a lot of people can be trained.”
Pan said Logan can become drug-free one day by dividing individuals into three categories: those who can be easily retrained back into society, those in the middle who need a little more help and those in worse shape who can be taken to another area for rehab. He said photo IDs can be made for those employees of his businesses.
Pan repeatedly reiterated that he will follow all city rules regarding the matter, adding that he plans to be extra careful as a businessman as he realizes there can be liabilities if something goes wrong.
Pan purchased the old Logan Banner office building at 435 Stratton St., and the press building directly behind it at 103 Charles St., under the name MeMe Worldwide, LLC, for $60,000. The deed was recorded in the Logan County Clerk’s Office on Sept. 16, 2021.
Pan has also been active with the old Peebles building at 321 Stratton St., which, according to the Logan County Clerk’s Office, is being leased between Logan Retail, LLC, from Texas and Sang Dinh NGO, as of Dec. 21, 2021. The lease is in the sum of $210,000.
According to a sign Pan had on the Peebles location, the site will be the future location of “MeMe Industries,” which advertises jobs related to electricians, industrial sewing, canvassers, sales, technicians, computers and internet assistants.
The name “MeMe” has been used by Pan in previous business ventures. According to the California Business Directory, Pan was listed as an agent for a business registered as MeMe Move Inc. in Industry, California, on April 1, 2016. The directory lists the current status of that company as suspended.
According to OpenCorporates, an online business registration resource that links to state registrations around the country, Pan has also operated businesses in states like California and Connecticut under the name Pearle 88 Inc. That name is what is registered to the 435 Stratton St., location in Logan on the West Virginia Secretary of State’s business organization detail website.