HD Media
CHARLESTON - Michael J. Chirico was recently recognized among The State Journal newspaper's Generation Next 40 Under 40.
Chirico and his family established their West Virginia roots when they moved to Huntington from Baltimore in 1991.
Chirico attended local schools and graduated from Huntington High School in 2003. He matriculated at the University of Tennessee-Knoxville, where he served as student body vice president.
Armed with a degree in political science with a journalism and electronic media minor, Chirico attended Western Michigan School of Law and graduated in 2011.
Since then, his career has spanned the legal, political, business and media fields. Chirico has worked for CNN's "American Morning" show in New York City, at the Cinnamon Mueller law firm in Chicago, in Texas politics and in private business development and sales.
Chirico came home in 2012 to work for the West Virginia State Medical Association; he campaigned for and then served in Rep. Evan Jenkins' office as district director, and most recently as the office's chief of staff. Currently, Chirico works for the people of the 3rd Congressional District as Rep. Carol Miller's district director and deputy chief of staff.