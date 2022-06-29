From left, Dr. Ed White; Michael Browning, outreach manager for U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.); Rupie Phillips, West Virginia state senator; Diana Barnette, Logan County commissioner and owner of Appalachian Outpost; Ronnie Barnette, husband of Diana Barnette and co-owner of Appalachian Outpost; John Fekete, vice president of Hatfield-McCoy Trails; Brian Waugh, president of Par Mar Stores; and Jim Blevins, mayor of Man.
LYBURN — “If there’s not a Par Mar Store near you now, there will be soon” has been a recent slogan of sorts for the regional convenience store giant. Those words are now true for Logan County following a groundbreaking ceremony Thursday afternoon.
The Appalachian Outpost, located at the former Rita Mall and owned by Diana Barnette, will officially become the site of Logan County’s first Par Mar store following a June 23 groundbreaking ceremony. The groundbreaking was attended by county leaders, local businesspeople and Par Mar company officials including its president Brian Waugh, who is a native of McConnell in Logan County.
Par Mar also has two other employees who are Logan County natives: the company’s director of loyalty and marketing is Logan native and former Logan High School basketball standout Chase Hatcher, and their director of community relations is Dave Allen, who hosted the popular WVOW Radio morning show “Dave in the Morning” for more than 20 years.
“We are as excited as we can be to finally be coming to Logan County,” Waugh said. “This announcement is especially exciting for Chase, Dave and me, all being Logan County natives. We can’t wait to see the new store open, hopefully later this year. Teaming up with entrepreneurs like Ronnie and Diana Barnette has been a real blessing for us. The Appalachian Outpost is quickly becoming the go-to spot on the Hatfield-McCoy Trail, so being here in this location was a no-brainer for us.”
According to company officials, the new store will offer gasoline and diesel, food, a restaurant area and more. Construction is expected to begin this summer and continue through the fall.
The Par Mar company is based in Marietta, Ohio, and operates nearly 200 stores in West Virginia, Kentucky, Ohio and Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1967 and has been owned by the Croton Holding Company of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, since 2016.
A sister company to Par Mar recently purchased the LA Liquor and Lottery store in Logan.