LOGAN — A Republican-led automobile parade in support of the re-election efforts of U.S. President Donald Trump made its way through Logan Sunday afternoon.
The parade was similar to other pro-Trump caravan events that have held across the nation in anticipation of the Nov. 3 general election, which will see Trump face off against the Democratic ticket of former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.).
Led and organized by West Virginia State Senate District 7 candidate Rupie Phillips (R), the parade lasted more than 14 minutes as it made its way from the Fountain Place Mall through downtown Logan and back. It featured in excess of 200 cars, trucks and ATVs, as well as a Peterbilt tractor-trailer, a Gaylock’s Wrecker Service tow-truck and a flyover by the Vietnam-era Bell UH-1 Iroquois Huey helicopter piloted by Mike Holbrook.
Parade participants — some of whom were other local Republican candidates — wielded campaign signs and American flags, although there was at least one sighting of a Confederate flag and even an LGBTQ+ pride flag from a protester who quietly participated.
Following the parade’s drive through downtown Logan, participants returned to the Fountain Place Mall, where they inflated a large “big dog” in support of both Trump and Gov. Jim Justice, who is facing opposition from Democratic nominee Ben Salango, Mountain Party candidate Danny Lutz and Libertarian Erika Kolenich.
Phillips, who is running against Democrat Ralph Rodighero for the District 7 State Senate seat, said he organized the parade as another way for southern West Virginia to show support of the president.
“Trump is getting hit from every angle since the primary of 2016,” Phillips said. “The man has not had rest. The liberal media has controlled the message. They won’t put out what’s right. Congress — Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer — they refuse to work with Trump. Just imagine what Trump could get done if they’d just work together, so this is what we put together. Yes, it was ‘Rupie’s Trump Parade,’ but this was for President Trump — to show our support for President Trump in southern West Virginia down here right in the heart of Logan County.”
The event encountered some opposition. At least two protesters were reported at the upper end of Main Street near the Logan Department of Motor Vehicles regional office, and a vehicle of five young women repeatedly drove around supporters at the Fountain Place blaring the 2016 YG & Nipsey Hussle song “FDT (F*** Donald Trump)” in protest.
The vehicle’s occupants said they were protesting what they said is Trump’s history of racism and bigotry. Their protest eventually led to a brief argument among Rick Abraham, Paul Gaylock and the vehicle’s driver, Bethany Epling.
“I believe, on this Sunday, I am doing the Lord’s work by using my right to protest — the same reason they’re using theirs to encourage bigotry and racism,” said Morgan Williams.
“I’ve lived here my whole life and, you know, I know many people here did not vote for Obama for obvious reasons like coal, but you’d figure a state like this, which is, like, very poor, you know, low education, that they would want someone that would appeal to their interests instead of just, you know, saying, like, meaningless stuff like Trump,” said Addison Watts. “We need to make like a little reverse, you know, just go back in time to when people were educated and were like, ‘Yeah, I’ll pick the better candidate and who’s going to represent our state,’ because we do need help, and I don’t think Donald Trump is going to help us any time soon, so Biden 2020.”
“It’s 2020, so a president who wouldn’t, like, denounce white supremacy on stage during a debate right away is kind of sketchy and something that we shouldn’t be doing in 2020,” said Whitney Workman. “That’s something you should get out of the way right there on stage. It shouldn’t be something you hesitate on.”
“There’s KKK groups and everything but they’re calling the Black Lives Matter movement, like, cults whenever there’s literally people hating against people of color that he (Trump) is just ignoring,” said Kaylee Beckett, “and plus, like with the law enforcement, he’s literally just looking over law enforcement killing people of color like it’s nothing. Why would you want a president like that? This is supposed to be the land of freedom or whatever, but like, there’s literally no freedom in this country with him here, unless you’re, like, a straight white person and Christian, because apparently, that’s the only religion to them.”
Phillips took the protests in stride, saying he respects their right to do so.
“Well, you know what? They weren’t going to vote for me anyway,” Phillips said. “But you know, that’s what makes America great. That’s our First Amendment right to get out there. That’s what all these people that’s went to war for is to give us that right, and so, she (protester) needs to thank a veteran that gave her the First Amendment, the right to say what she wants.”
