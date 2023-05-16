Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

LOGAN — Three parents addressed last Tuesday’s meeting of the Logan County Board of Education with their concerns about several happenings at Logan Middle School, including bullying and recent facility issues.

Tarin Gibson said she has two sons who attend Logan Middle. Gibson alleged the school keeps restrooms locked, and that teachers have been threatening to take away electives for students next year if they don’t pass their end of year exams.

