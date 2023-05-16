LOGAN — Three parents addressed last Tuesday’s meeting of the Logan County Board of Education with their concerns about several happenings at Logan Middle School, including bullying and recent facility issues.
Tarin Gibson said she has two sons who attend Logan Middle. Gibson alleged the school keeps restrooms locked, and that teachers have been threatening to take away electives for students next year if they don’t pass their end of year exams.
Gibson said that Logan Middle has had “many, many fights” between students recently, one of which she claimed was a boy who broke a girl’s eye socket.
“She had a concussion,” Gibson said. “She also had bleeding behind her eye, and he got three days of ISS (in-school suspension). That is ridiculous.”
Gibson said her efforts to curb bullying of her own children has fallen on deaf ears.
“My kids have been bullied all year long,” Gibson said. “I have went to the school. I’ve talked to principals, teachers, whoever would listen. Nothing is getting done. I’m here to stand up for our children. This cannot happen. There is supposed to be a zero-tolerance policy for bullying in all schools. Yesterday, I got a call, my son had gotten pepper sprayed at school. How? There was two girls fighting. One of them had pepper spray, I guess, in her pocket, pulled it out and sprayed everything and everybody. That’s a weapon.”
Gibson then claimed that a gun was found in a bathroom at the school.
“This is unacceptable,” Gibson said. “I am about to the point to where I will pull my children out of this school, and I don’t want to do that. They need an education. They need to be safe. This is not safe. This is not acceptable.”
Gibson then took aim at recent utility issues at the building, which has caused the school to be dismissed or closed on at least three occasions this year.
“The sewer systems have been down for, at least, since Christmas off and on,” Gibson said. “My son has a persistent cough from the sewer gas that he’s been inhaling because he has asthma. We can’t get rid of it. We have tried doctors, allergists, medications, whatever they’ve told us, it won’t go away. The heat and the air do not work in that school. Last week, when it was cold in the mornings, it was like 49 degrees in there. This has got to change. Our children deserve better.”
The second parent to speak was Barbara Hall, who said her son was singled out and punished over a post she herself made on social media. She then said she has to pick her son up from school because the restrooms are locked and he has Crohn’s Disease.
Hall then claimed that her son showed her the restrooms at Logan Middle lacking doors on the stalls.
“Why?” Hall said. “Would any one of you guys like to use the bathroom with somebody watching? It’s not fair. These kids deserve better.”
Like Gibson, Hall cited bullying as a major problem at the school and suggested metal detectors be installed to stop weapons from being brought in. Hall said her son gets singled out by staff and spends many days in ISS.
Hall said she plans to pull her son out of Logan Middle if something doesn’t change.
The third and final parent to speak was Brittney Lesher, who said she has four children — one at Logan High, two at Logan Middle, and one who is about to enter Logan Middle. Lesher said her three oldest children have been victims of persistent bullying, and that the problem is ongoing with her oldest at the high school.
“I’ve talked to teachers, talked to principals in both schools, nothing is done,” Lesher said. “My 12-year-old autistic daughter is in special-ed and she has been sexually harassed by a classmate and according to them (faculty), they don’t see it, so they can’t do anything.”
Lesher commented on the school’s facility problems.
“The school is falling apart,” Lesher said. “My daughter calls me all the time with a headache. There’s multiple different issues, I mean, something’s got to be done for our kids. I don’t want to pull my kids out of school, but if I have to, I will.”
Following the public comments by the three parents, Logan County Schools Superintendent Jeff Huffman responded to nearly every individual complaint that was made, beginning with the claim that the restrooms are locked.
“As far as the restrooms being locked, I can share that that is not the case at Logan Middle School,” Huffman said. “I have been to that school on multiple occasions throughout the day. I’ve also had other people from the office at the school during the day. Now, at the beginning of the day, the students are in the gymnasium when they come in and they are in the cafeteria and there are certain restrooms that are open, but not upstairs until the students go upstairs for class.”
On the claim that a gun was found in a restroom, Huffman said an imitation weapon — not a real one — was found and the issue was addressed. On the sewer gas issue, Huffman said the problem has been an ongoing one that the county continues to deal with.
“That is something, talking with people that have been in the system for quite some time, this is something that’s been dealt with for some time,” Huffman said. “We continue to deal with that. We had people in the school over the weekend doing tests and so forth that we are paying for so that we can get a permanent fix with regard to that issue.”
Huffman said the claim that the male restrooms have no stall doors is not the case.
“There was a complaint made to the West Virginia Department of Education recently about that and I did have the maintenance director go to every male restroom to verify that, and I believe there was one stall that had a door torn off of it and that he was going to have that repaired,” Huffman said, “But as far as doors not on bathroom stalls, that is simply not the case.”
Huffman said the facility issues at the school are being addressed.
“Have we had issues at Logan Middle School with regard to the facility and so forth? Absolutely,” Huffman said. “There’s no doubt about that, and what I will also say to you, these things didn’t happen overnight, alright? These are things that have been in place for some time that, unfortunately, were not dealt with and they were not addressed. We are going to address them, but we have to know exactly, with regard to the sewer gas odor, where that’s coming from. We believe that we have a handle on where that is. That has not happened frequently. When it has happened, we have dismissed students. We have sent students home. We have maintenance staff in the building addressing different issues.”
Huffman said a structural engineer has been at the school multiple times over the past few months to review cracks in the building’s structure.
“Are there cracks and so forth in that building? There are, and they’ve been there for a long time,” Huffman said. “We are monitoring those. We have monitors on those cracks so that we can monitor them to know exactly what’s going on. We are also receiving bids from Geotechnical Services to have technical studies done on the ground to see what is causing that.”
Huffman urged the parents to call his secretary, Teresa Dingess, to schedule a private meeting with him if they have a specific issue that needs discussed. Huffman agreed that discipline in all of the county’s schools needs to be tougher.
“Do I think it needs to be tougher and stricter? Absolutely, I do,” Huffman said. “I’ve had that conversation with all of our school administrators. Somebody made the comment that there was a fight that ended up with three days of ISS. If that’s the case, then that’s not acceptable to me, but I’ve got to have help from parents also who are talking to their children about not conducting themselves that way at school — and I’m not saying that that’s you or that’s your children — but I’m saying it is an entire group effort to make those changes, but we will make the changes and get them addressed. Now, some people aren’t going to like those changes, but I can tell you, there’s going to be some very strict consequences if there’s a fight. I promise you that.”
Later in the meeting, board member Barry Mullins said he was not aware of what was going on regarding the parents’ complaints. He then asked Huffman if board members can be better notified of what is going on within the county’s schools.
Huffman responded with a response that he described as being as “blunt as a dull operating knife,” saying that certain board members encouraged the parents to show up.
“You got people on this board that knew what was going on, OK?” Huffman said. “You got people on this board that was on Facebook with this group encouraging them to come here tonight, and you see what happened. You got people on this board encouraging these people to contact the … news media to get them here, OK?”
Huffman characterized the group as “Facebook warriors” making unfounded allegations.
“What these people are talking about simply isn’t factual,” Huffman said. “You’ve got a group of Facebook warriors out there that are making all of these allegations, OK? They call the state department. They contact me. I send people to Logan Middle School. There’s doors on the stalls. There were locks on the doors. This lady said that it wasn’t the case, said that her son wasn’t allowed to go to the bathroom. He was in the bathroom texting his mother when the administrators were checking the restrooms. If any of that was factual, I’d tell you, OK?”
“The structural issues at Logan Middle School? They’re real,” Huffman added, “but they didn’t just happen. Anything you guys want to meet me over there in the evening time, I’ll take you on a tour and show you what we’re dealing with. Like I said, we’ve had a structural engineer in there twice in the last two months. She’s preparing a report for us as to exactly what her recommendations are, and they’re going to be costly. They’re not going to be cheap, because if we have to go in there and put helical piers in there to address this settling issue, plus all of the other things that we’re going to have to do, it’s going to be expensive, but we have to do it because otherwise, it isn’t going to get any better.”
Huffman said the county recently received a quote from West Virginia Heating & Plumbing Co. on replacing places where the sewer pipes are bad. On that issue, Huffman said that some students have learned that if they simply say there is a sewer gas odor, there’s a chance they will be dismissed from school.
“I had two parents in my office last week that I met with from Logan Middle School who told me how bad the sewer gas was that day because their daughter had texted them,” Huffman said. “I had been in the building that day. I made it a point … to go over there that morning. It simply wasn’t true, but these kids, some of them have figured that if there’s sewer gas odor, guess what? I’m going to send them home. So, what they start doing then, is texting, because they all walk around with their cell phones, they start texting their parents to complain that there’s sewer gas odor when there’s not.”
Huffman ended his comments by once again reiterating that discipline will be much stricter beginning with the 2023-2024 school year.
“It’s frustrating to me when there’s all of these outlandish allegations that simply aren’t true,” Huffman said.