LOGAN — A man from Parkersburg was arrested in Logan recently after he allegedly assumed a false identity and was found with heroin, methamphetamine, marijuana and pills.
On Sept. 26, West Virginia State Police TFC J.G. Honaker saw a black Pontiac G6 with an improper registration fail to signal a turn on W.Va. 119/26 in Logan. When Honaker attempted to pull the car over, the driver kept driving, turned onto a side road, and did not stop until they made it to the end of the road.
While Honaker was attempting the traffic stop, he reportedly saw the front passenger moving around in the front seat and several packages being thrown from the car’s passenger side window. After being pulled over, Honaker detained the front passenger, Clifford Adkins, and the driver, Danielle Adkins, who are the accused.
Honaker was able to find a purse that was thrown from the vehicle. Inside was a clear plastic bag containing suspected marijuana, a clear plastic bag containing a crystal-like substance believed to be methamphetamine, a clear plastic bag containing a hard white substance believed to be heroin and one more clear plastic bag containing multiple 1 mg Alprazolam (Xanax) pills. A digital scale was also found.
Honaker also found another clear plastic bag containing suspected heroin in the front passenger seat of the car where Clifford Adkins was sitting. At the WVSP Logan detachment, Danielle Adkins said the drugs were hers and that her brother had nothing to do with it.
After Clifford Adkins was charged and taken to jail, Honaker discovered that the man’s real name is James Daniel Hicks, 42, and that he was wanted in Parkersburg for a parole absconding warrant. During his original processing, Hicks provided Honaker with a fraudulent name, Social Security number, date of birth, place of birth and also signed the fingerprint card with a fraudulent name.
Hicks was charged with possession with intent, conspiracy, forgery and uttering. He was arraigned on a cash only bond of $50,000 and was taken to Southwestern Regional Jail.
As of press time, no information has been provided on any charges given to Danielle Adkins.
Dylan Vidovich is a news reporter for HD Media. Contact him by phone at 304-896-5196.