CROWN — An officer pat-down of a man during an investigation led to the discovery of drugs and cash.
According to a release from the Logan County Sheriff’s Office, on Oct. 25, deputies traveled to a residence at Spirit Lane, located in the Man/Buffalo Creek area in the unincorporated community of Crown, as part of an investigation. Upon arrival, deputies spoke with the man who resided at the residence and another man named Kaplan O’Neal Ramsey, 33, of Man.
During the investigation, deputies asked Ramsey if he had any weapons on him, and he reportedly replied that he did. Deputies say a pocket knife was found when he was patted down.
A substance wrapped in aluminum foil, believed to be either crack cocaine or heroin, was also found in Ramsey’s shirt pocket during the pat down. Two other small plastic baggies of suspected crystal methamphetamine were found in his possession, as well as $394 in cash located in his left sock.
In total, approximately 4.5 grams of substances believed to be illegal narcotics were found in Ramsey’s possession.
Ramsey was arrested and has been charged with possession with intent to deliver. He was arraigned in Logan County Magistrate Court on a $25,000 cash only bond by Magistrate Joe Mendez.