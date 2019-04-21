CHAPMANVILLE - A new vice president has been appointed for the Logan County Board of Education.
The BOE met Thursday at Chapmanville Regional High School, where they discussed and approved several items, including the appointment of a new vice president following Debbie Mendez's ascension to the presidency when now-state Sen. Paul Hardesty resigned.
The action was one of newly appointed board member Barry Mullins' first major public votes. Mullins nominated fellow member Pat Joe White to the vice president position, and the motion passed 3-2 when Mullins, Mendez and White himself voted in favor of it.
Members Ed White and Jeremy Farley voted down the motion.
Earlier this year, those two voted against Pat Joe White and Mendez several times in the board member selection process that eventually became the decision of West Virginia Superintendent of Schools Steven L. Paine, who chose Mullins.
The dissent caused several heated arguments between Farley and Mendez.
Pat Joe White was first elected to the BOE in 2010. He served once before as vice president in spring 2016 when Mark McGrew resigned to run for Logan County circuit clerk, and once as president following the death of former president Jim Frye.
Prior to serving on the board, White obtained an A.B. and M.A. degree in elementary education from Marshall University, a doctorate in educational administration and supervision from West Virginia University, and taught at both the now-closed Mallory and Stollings elementary schools. He has also previously held several positions as a central office supervisor and was once assistant superintendent.
"I look forward to accepting the responsibility of vice president," White said. "I have been vice president of the board before and was president several years ago, too, so I will help Debbie (Mendez) and the board in any way that I can to achieve our goals."
