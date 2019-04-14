BUFFALO CREEK - Motorists who drive in the Buffalo Creek area have undoubtedly noticed the numerous, deep potholes that affect several miles of the road.
Drivers can soon breathe a sigh of relief, however, as plans have been announced to begin paving a section of the road this week.
According to West Virginia Department of Transportation district manager Scott Eplin, the project will be a complete resurfacing of the section of road beginning in the town of Man and ending at Accoville hollow. Crews finished preparatory work over the weekend, and Eplin said the paving is set to begin Monday.
"The Buffalo Creek Corridor is an important economic corridor," Eplin said, "and we continue to improve not only for the safety of our citizens, but for commerce."
Road issues at Buffalo Creek have been a complaint both to government agencies and media outlets over the course of a few months. The issue became one of the forefront discussions at a Logan County Commission meeting Jan. 7 when Man area residents Edison Adkins and the Rev. Mike Pollard addressed it at length.
Adkins, a Democratic Executive Committee member for District 6 (Triadelphia), urged the commissioners to get in contact with officials - including Eplin - about the problem, saying he was concerned for drivers' safety due to coal trucks swerving to avoid the potholes. Adding to the problem, Adkins said, are the coal trucks themselves, which put extra weight on the road.
"We need to do something soon or we're going to get some family run over or something bad is going to happen," he said.
Pollard at the time said the road was in need of a complete resurfacing rather than spot patching and described the potholes as "atrocious."
"They have spoken loud and clear, and we've heard their voice," Eplin said. "We continue to try and improve the condition of our transportation system."
Eplin said there are plans to pave more Logan County roads soon.
Dylan Vidovich is a news reporter for HD Media. Contact him by phone at 304-896-5196 or follow him on Twitter @DVidovichLB.