Logan Banner
MAN - Drivers in the Man and Buffalo Creek area will soon be able to cruise smoother roads.
Crews began paving the roads there Thursday. The roads are notorious for large, deep potholes, and the problem of safety comes into play as well, with coal trucks often swerving to avoid the potholes.
The road problems have been an issue at several meetings of the Logan County Commission this year.
The entire Buffalo Creek Road is not included in this project. Scott Eplin, district manager for the Department of Transportation, says this project will completely resurface the roads from Man to Accoville Hollow.