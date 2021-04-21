The Paws Squad Animal Rescue Group is in need of families to foster dogs, cats, puppies and kittens while rescue is found.
The group has a few foster volunteers, but many animals are left sitting at the pound while awaiting rescue — and the amount of time they can wait there is not indefinite.
Fostering dogs and cats helps get them into rescue quicker because more information about the animals can be shared with various rescues and, in turn, rescues are better able to match the pets with the right family.
Families or individuals interested in fostering may need to be able to take to their foster for vet appointments and meet for rescue transport. Drivers for local vetting and transports around the area are also needed.
For more information, visit www.thepawssquadwv.com/volunteer.