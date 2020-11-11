LOGAN — A Peach Creek man faces charges of armed robbery after police say he pointed a shotgun at a woman after breaking into her home in Logan.
The crime occurred at approximately 3:30 a.m. Oct. 27, according to a criminal complaint filed in Logan County Magistrate Court. Deputies G.A. Harvey and Sgt. J.N. Sheppard of the Logan County Sheriff’s Department say they received a call at that time about an active breaking and entering at Dogpatch Road in Logan.
When they arrived, Harvey said he witnessed several boxes of ammunition, stray bullets and knives leading from the residence down the street. Harvey spoke with the female victim, who reportedly stated that she was sleeping and was awakened to the sound of her dogs barking, along with several odd noises in her residence.
The woman said she went into her living room and saw two males in her residence. Deputies say she identified one of them as Justin Earl Murray, 38, of Peach Creek.
The woman said Murray pointed a shotgun at her, and the two males then fled from the residence, at which point she called 911. The woman told police that several firearms, ammunition, knives and an iPhone 10 XR were taken from the residence, totaling approximately $4,000.
The woman said she knew Murray from him doing odd jobs for her husband in the past.
Murray was booked Nov. 6 and has been charged with armed robbery, grand larceny and nighttime burglary. He was arraigned by Logan County Magistrate Joe Mendez on a $30,000 cash only bond, and he is currently behind bars at Southwestern Regional Jail.