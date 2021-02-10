PECKS MILL — A man from Pecks Mill is behind bars facing charges of sexual abuse after authorities say a child provided a forensic interview detailing several years of inappropriate acts.
Currently held at Southwestern Regional Jail on a cash-only bond of $50,000 is Harold Jennings Newsom Jr., 56, of Pecks Mill. He was arraigned Feb. 3 by Logan County Magistrate Joe Mendez and has been charged with sexual abuse by a guardian.
According to a criminal complaint filed on public record in the Magistrate Court system, a 9-year-old female victim was given a forensic interview at the Logan County Child Advocacy Center on Dec. 17, 2020, regarding a sexual assault complaint. Authorities say that in the interview, the victim stated that Newsom started sexually abusing her when she was 5.
The victim described numerous disturbing accounts of Newsom asking for or making her perform various sexual acts on him.
According to the complaint, the victim told interviewers that Newsom told her not to tell anyone. The victim said that Newsom’s wife would be outside of the residence or would be at the store when the incidents occurred.
Finally, the victim told interviewers that she went to Newsom’s residence every weekend.
The arresting officer in the case is Cpl. T.D. Boggs of the West Virginia State Police’s Logan detachment.
Other recent felony arrests listed in Logan County Magistrate Court include:
- John Ray Fenner, 46, of Man: Driving revoked for DUI, driving reckless.
- John Bryson McCoy, 47, of Man: Driving revoked for DUI — third offense.
- Danny Clinton Castle, 41, of Switzer: Driving revoked for DUI — third offense.
- James Edward Caldwell, 48, of Lyburn: Felon in possession of a firearm.