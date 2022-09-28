Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to The Logan Banner. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.
wv capitol BLOX.jpg
Buy Now
File photo | HD Media

CHARLESTON — The West Virginia Public Employees Insurance Agency fund finished fiscal year 2022 with an almost $92 million loss, board members learned Thursday.

Returns on investments were about $30 million below projections, while insurance claims were higher than expected, Chris Borcik, with Continuing Care Actuaries, told the West Virginia Retiree Health Benefit Trust Fund and PEIA Finance Board members during their regular meeting Thursday afternoon.

Lacie Pierson can be reached at 304-348-1723 or lacie.pierson@hdmediallc.com. Follow @laciepierson on Twitter.

Tags

Recommended for you