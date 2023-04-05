Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

The finance board of the West Virginia Public Employee Insurance Agency approved a coverage plan Thursday to meet the requirements of Senate Bill 268.

The board had been considering three scenarios, ranging from a straight premium increase to options that included a blend of smaller premium increases, higher deductibles, higher prescription copays and out-of-pocket costs.

