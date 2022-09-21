LOGAN — Peoples Bank held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Tuesday morning to mark their newly renovated location in downtown Logan.
The banking organization, which is corporately centralized in Marietta, Ohio, and operates in five states and Washington, D.C., came to Logan last September after acquiring the old Premier Bank on Hudgins Street. The ceremony celebrated the renovations that have taken place in the year since Peoples Bank opened in the location.
Tuesday’s ceremony was attended by corporate officials, local bank officials, city elected leaders and officials, and other business owners in the city.
“We are so glad to be here today,” said Kevin Eagan, chief marketing officer for Peoples Bank. “It’s been a year since Peoples Bank came, but we finally are ready to showcase our new space. I hope you guys had come here before when Premier had it and then see it now. It’s proof we’re investing here in Logan.”
“It took us 120 years to get here, and we hope to be here for another 120 years,” said Katie Bailey, the company’s chief financial officer. “This year is our anniversary, so it’s 120 years Peoples Bank has been around, so part of that is giving back to the communities through 120 acts of kindness, so hopefully, you’ve been a recipient of that and you will be for years to come.”
Mayor Serafino Nolletti described it as an honor that Peoples Bank has joined the Logan community.
“I just want to thank you all for coming to Logan,” Nolletti said. “It’s a huge honor to have you in our town, and we hope to be able to work with you for many, many more years in our town.”
The bank is located 307 Hudgins St., in Logan just behind the gravel parking lot in front of the U.S. Post Office.
As of June 30, Peoples Bank has 136 locations with 113 of those as full-service bank branches in West Virginia, Ohio, Kentucky, Virginia, Maryland and Washington, D.C.