Peoples Bank holds a ribbon-cutting ceremony Tuesday morning to mark their newly renovated location on Hudgins Street in Logan.

 DYLAN VIDOVICH | Logan Banner

LOGAN — Peoples Bank held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Tuesday morning to mark their newly renovated location in downtown Logan.

The banking organization, which is corporately centralized in Marietta, Ohio, and operates in five states and Washington, D.C., came to Logan last September after acquiring the old Premier Bank on Hudgins Street. The ceremony celebrated the renovations that have taken place in the year since Peoples Bank opened in the location.

