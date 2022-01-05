CHARLESTON — Federal COVID-19 pandemic relief and stimulus funds boosted federal grants to states to record levels in the 2019-20 budget year, an analysis by the Pew Charitable Trusts found.
Pandemic funding resulted in a 37% jump in federal grants to the states from the 2018-19 budget year and contributed to a 93% increase in federal grants from 2008-09, the study found.
“In fiscal year 2020, pandemic-related spending made up the largest share of federal grants in eight states and was the second-largest in the rest,” the report, “Pandemic-Related Funding Boosts Federal Grants to States,” stated.
In West Virginia, COVID-19 aid accounted for 24% of all federal funding to the state in 2019-20, second only to Medicaid funding, at 48%.
Federal Medicaid funding has grown significantly since the Affordable Care Act gave states the option of expanding Medicaid benefits to cover more low-income individuals and families, the report noted, with Medicaid funding and COVID-19 relief combined accounting for two-thirds of all federal funding to the states in the 2019-20 budget year.
During that period, COVID-19 grants to West Virginia included $1.27 billion of federal CARES Act funds.
Gov. Jim Justice last week announced allocations for most of what had been $127 million of unexpended CARES Act funds — just days before a Dec. 31 deadline to use the funding or return any unexpended money.
“Federal aid to states is a key to states’ ability to weather times of economic stress, such as the pandemic,” the report concluded. “COVID-19 funding is likely to significantly alter state and local revenue and spending for years to come.”
Justice has repeatedly downplayed any impact that federal COVID-19 funding has had on the state’s economy and revenue collection.
Earlier this month, the governor declared that strong November revenue collection was evidence that his long-promised economic “rocketship ride” was coming to fruition and was not the result of the infusion of billions in federal pandemic relief funds.
“We’ve diversified our economy, tourism is booming, roads are getting paved everywhere you turn, we didn’t forget our energy industry, we took care of our elderly and our hungry, we made education our centerpiece, and we did all this without wasteful spending and growing government,” Justice said.
According to the West Virginia Center for Budget & Policy, more than $12 billion of federal pandemic relief stimulus funding has been pumped into the state economy over the past two years, including more than $4.9 billion through three rounds of stimulus checks, $1.3 billion in enhanced unemployment benefits, nearly $1.3 billion in CARES Act funds to the state, and $1.9 billion in American Recovery Act funds to state and local governments, among others.
According to the state Budget Office, West Virginia received $5.76 billion of federal funding in the 2019-20 budget year, excluding COVID-19 funding.
That far exceeded state general revenue funding of $4.68 billion from tax revenue, $2.23 billion of special revenue from various fees, $1.34 billion of Road Fund revenue and about $0.4 billion of state Lottery funds.