CHARLESTON — West Virginia State Sen. Rupie Phillips (R) and Delegate Jordan Bridges (R) have several issues they hope to tackle during the upcoming session of the West Virginia Legislature, which convenes Wednesday, Feb. 10.
Phillips represents the state’s 7th Senatorial District, succeeding Democrat Paul Hardesty. Having previously represented District 24 in the West Virginia House of Delegates as a Democrat, Phillips is familiar with the lawmaking process in the Mountain State and he says he wants to get to work on several issues.
Serving alongside Margitta Mazzocchi (R), who was unavailable for comment, Bridges is one of two new delegates on the block representing District 24 in the upcoming session, succeeding Tim Tomblin (D).
For years, Phillips branded himself as the “coal delegate,” and he hopes to continue that reputation by introducing some job retention bills aimed at incentivizing power companies to burn only coal mined in West Virginia.
“Every year, we have a decline. When a coal fired power plant shuts down, we lose that ability to sell coal to them on the thermal side,” Phillips said, “and so what I’ve been talking with some people out of Charleston is try to retain what coal-fired power plants we do have. Let’s get them to keep burning West Virginia coal, and they burn about 24 to 25 million tons a year. Well, let’s make every bit of that as much West Virginia coal as we can.”
Phillips said one way to accomplish that goal is through tax credits, noting that coal mined from other states can be done cheaper.
“You’ve got to look, if we’re bringing in Ohio coal or Pennsylvania coal or Illinois coal, we’re not gaining nothing there,” Phillips said. “We’re not getting nothing at all, but if we can get them to use all West Virginia coal, there’s coal severance, there’s income tax that we’re looking at, sales tax, just West Virginia jobs. So, if we do it through a tax credit to get it to where West Virginia coal is competitive with the Illinois coal — because they can mine it so much cheaper out there because they don’t have coal severance and stuff and their tax base is a lot cheaper — so let’s make West Virginia jobs and what we have, let’s keep them.”
Phillips noted that if those jobs can be retained, it trickles down into other jobs.
“If we have coal miners mining coal, Mayo Manufacturing does good, Fletcher does good, Refab does good, American Hydraulics does good,” Phillips said. “So we’ve got to try to keep these coal mines going. Do I want other industries in here? Yes, and I’m not going to say I’m against anybody coming in here and investing, whether it’s a green job or a coal job, but I am against mine and your tax dollars to subsidize these industries to put other industries out of business.”
On the House side, Bridges said his two priorities are jobs and infrastructure.
“I believe both of those go hand in hand,” Bridges said. “We need to diversify our economy here in southern West Virginia while keeping the jobs we do have, and we need to make sure each house has access to internet, water and roads.”
When asked what the biggest issues he hears from constituents are, Phillips said it’s always two things: roads and the drug problem. Phillips said he thinks that jobs, not programs like methadone or suboxone, are the answer for drugs.
The biggest issue Bridges said he hears from constituents is education, saying the state needs to make sure the state’s youth has the most modern methods of teaching possible.
“I want to make sure our kids have the best education possible,” Bridges said. “We need to make sure our kids are up to date with current technology so that they can excel in life.”
Phillips said he plans to prioritize getting children back into schools as soon as it can feasibly be done.
“We’ve got to take care of our public schools, our kids,” Phillips said. “Of course, we’ve got to take care of our teachers, but kids are the number one priority. It’s real simple, if we don’t have any kids in schools, we don’t have any teachers.”
On roads, Phillips said he will have to look into the how the money for the “Roads to Prosperity” project has been spent and allocated. As he was discussing that topic, Phillips transitioned into another issue he says he plans to champion: eliminating the state personal income tax over a course of several years.
“I will support eliminating personal income tax,” Phillips said, “but with that being said, we’ll have to increase sales tax or some other stuff, but I think sales tax is a lot fairer tax than anything else out there as far as taxes. If we eliminate one tax, we should increase sales tax, and that way we get people coming in from other states — just like when you go to Tennessee, you pay a higher sales tax there, but the people there don’t have a personal income tax. It works out good, it’s equal, it’s fair.”
Other issues on Phillips’ radar include capital punishment and introducing some pro-Second Amendment bills, including one to make West Virginia a sanctuary state and another to prevent local law enforcement agencies from enforcing any federal gun legislation.
“I’m not handicapping the local law enforcement, but if the feds want to come and get our guns, let the feds come and get them,” Phillips said. “Don’t put our law enforcement in that predicament to enforce a law that most of them don’t believe.”
The gun issue is also important to Bridges.
“I want to make sure we uphold our values that we hold dear,” Bridges said. “I will defend our right to keep and bear arms, and I will do whatever I can to protect all of our freedoms from enemies foreign and domestic — just as my oath says.”
This year’s Legislative session is convening later than usual because it follows a gubernatorial election year.